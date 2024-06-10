Jon Hamm Voices Kansas City Chiefs "Back-to-Back Greatness" Campaign Spot Post this

Narrated by Emmy Award- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and Missouri native Jon Hamm and directed and produced by Jasper Cicero of Words + Pictures, the spot features two-time Super Bowl champions cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis. The teammates were both drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and went on to win Super Bowl LVII as rookies following the 2022 season. They followed up their memorable rookie year with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII after the 2023 season, putting them – along with other Chiefs teammates – in an exclusive group of players that won back-to-back Super Bowls with the same team in their first two years in the NFL.

In the spot, the duo is seen inside a museum gallery, observing Chiefs artifacts as well as gold-framed paintings of moments throughout Chiefs history hung on striking red walls. As they're viewed by McDuffie and Karlaftis, the paintings send viewers to different eras of Chiefs football, with archival photos, video, and audio highlighting franchise history from the earliest days with Founder Lamar Hunt, Head Coach Hank Stram and QB Len Dawson to the modern era of Chiefs football led by Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Head Coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes. Each of the club's three previous Super Bowl rings (IV, LIV, LVII) – all produced by Jostens, The Official Championship Ring Manufacturer of the Kansas City Chiefs – make an appearance in the video, alluding to the newest piece of jewelry on the way.

"A championship ring ceremony is one of the most unique nights in the sports world as it represents the culmination of a year's worth of work on- and off-the-field and marks the last time players, coaches and staff will celebrate together before turning the page to the next season," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Winning back-to-back championships is an incredible achievement and having the chance to commemorate the season this way is a truly special privilege. We can't wait to celebrate as an organization and share special moments from the evening with all of Chiefs Kingdom."

Fans can view the full "Back-to-Back Greatness" spot on www.chiefs.com or the Chiefs Official YouTube Channel.

Later this week, fans are invited to tune in to the Chiefs social accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, as well as the club's Official YouTube Channel to view exclusive Red Carpet coverage, Ring Ceremony highlights and the Ring Unveiling, along with reactions of players and coaches. Content creators Taylenn Biggs, Tabitha Swatosh and Steven Green, as well as Chiefs Senior Team Reporter Matt McMullen, will be on-site sharing the best of the Red Carpet.

On Thursday, June 20, fans are encouraged to tune in to the Chiefs YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. CT as the club will release "Forging Greatness: Making the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring presented by Jostens." Filmed, edited, and produced by 65 Toss Power Trap Productions, the club's in-house production company, the feature will take Chiefs Kingdom behind-the-scenes of the design and manufacturing of the club's fourth Super Bowl ring and offer exclusive interviews with players, coaches and ownership. The documentary-style production will also debut at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France.

Jostens, a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, is The Official Championship Ring Manufacturer of the Kansas City Chiefs and has crafted the club's Super Bowl LVIII ring. The company has produced all four of the Super Bowl championship rings in franchise history (IV, LIV, LVII and LVIII). Once again, Jostens will invite Chiefs Kingdom to share in the excitement of the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory through the official Fan Collection, with pieces inspired by the team's new championship ring. The Fan Collection will go live on www.jostens.com/chiefs immediately following the official unveiling to the team.

SOURCE Kansas City Chiefs Football Club Inc