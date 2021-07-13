Jon Henes to Launch Strategic Advisory Firm

"Kirkland is a community of remarkable lawyers who practice law at the highest level. I have been privileged to work with so many dedicated partners, associates and support staff at the firm for two decades. Over the past few years, in addition to my work at Kirkland, I have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the world of politics and policy, opening my eyes to the critical business need for helping CEOs navigate the convergence of business, finance and law with social justice, diversity, inclusion and politics," Mr. Henes said. "It is bittersweet to leave my Kirkland colleagues, many of whom I think of as family, but I'm excited to embark on this new chapter of my career."

Mr. Henes started at Kirkland in September 2001 and was instrumental in helping to build both the New York office and the firm's restructuring group of more than 200 attorneys globally. A market-leader, Kirkland's restructuring group advised debtors in six of the top 10, and 12 of the top 20, largest bankruptcies of 2020.

Mr. Henes has successfully guided public and private companies through transformative restructuring and other corporate transactions in a multitude of sectors, including retail, technology, automotive, energy, industrials, printing, media, radio broadcasting, television, healthcare, airlines and publishing. He is a trusted advisor to the C-Suite and boards of directors regarding corporate governance and negotiations in highly complex and "bet the company" situations.

"Jon has been a terrific partner, stellar legal advisor and great friend for many years. We've watched as his interest and energy for politics, policy and philanthropy have continued to grow, and it's very exciting to see him pursuing his passions fully with this new venture. We wish him nothing but success as he goes forward," said Jon A. Ballis, Chairman of Kirkland's Executive Committee.

"Jon﻿ and I have been business partners and close friends for over 20 years. Jon's countless contributions over those past two decades towards helping us build the preeminent and market-leading restructuring practice cannot be overstated. While I'm saddened to see Jon leave the Firm, I'm beyond excited for him as he embarks on a new adventure and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him for many years to come," said Edward O. Sassower, a restructuring partner and member of Kirkland's Executive Committee.

In addition to his legal career, Mr. Henes focuses on charitable and political endeavors. He was the National Finance Chair for Kamala Harris' Presidential campaign, Co-Finance Chair for Ray McGuire's Mayoral campaign and Co-Finance Chair for Jaime Harrison's Senate campaign.

Mr. Henes is the Co-Founder and a member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Education in Honduras. He also serves on the Boards of Directors of CaringKind, the Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving, and the Partnership for New York City. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Union College, the Chair of the Advisory Committee of the Heyman Center for Corporate Governance and a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy.

SOURCE Kirkland & Ellis