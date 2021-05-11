Jon Hopkins Brings 25 Years of Radiation Oncology, Medical Device Sales

"Partnering with large medical systems to bring lifesaving, proton therapy treatment options to thousands of patients around the US is our core mission. When defining and laying the groundwork for this position and hire, it was paramount that we employ someone with exceptional personal and professional relationships in oncology, significant knowledge in the particle therapy space and most important, a well thought of leader, with a high moral and ethical compass. We are thrilled to have Jon's fresh vision, energy and experience to help meet Legion's mission of supporting those who need cancer care and those who provide that care," said John Styles, Legion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past 23 years, Jon has held various positions at Varian Medical Systems including Director of Sales, Americas West & Latin America, Varian Proton Solutions and prior Director of Worldwide Sales, Varian Particle Therapy. Jon has provided leadership, sales and or support to over 17 proton therapy centers both domestically and internationally.

"I am thrilled to join the extraordinary team at Legion Healthcare Partners. It's truly a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference, working alongside colleagues I've known, both personally and professionally for decades. I'm also excited to bring over 23 years of proton therapy and radiation oncology experience and knowledge which will assist our current and future clinical partners with solutions for the delivery of this this innovative and lifesaving technology both domestically and internationally," says Mr. Hopkins.

About Legion Healthcare Partners (legionhp.com)

Legion Healthcare Partners is a group of healthcare executives, clinical advisors and domain experts that provide financing, ownership, development, management services and certified educational programs for radiation oncology with an emphasis on proton therapy. Legion provides a value-based approach powered by proprietary technology solutions to help manage healthcare providers financial and operational efficiency. Legion Healthcare Partners is based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.legionhp.com or email [email protected] .

