Jon Imperato Appointed as Maxim's Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) today announced it has promoted Jon Imperato to Maxim's vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, effective immediately. In this role, he will be responsible for the company's customer-facing organizations, which include Sales, Customer Operations, Field Applications Engineering, Distribution and Marketing. Most recently, Mr. Imperato was the head of North America Sales at Maxim.

"Jon has an excellent history of sales execution, as well as a proven ability to run a large, successful organization and contribute to top-line growth," said Tunç Doluca, president and chief executive officer at Maxim Integrated. "This, coupled with his deep knowledge of Maxim products, markets and customers, makes him an ideal fit for this leadership role."

Mr. Imperato has over 20 years of sales experience in the semiconductor industry. His career at Maxim spans roles including sales director for Maxim's large customers and head of North America Sales where he led sales for both direct and distribution channel customers. Mr. Imperato earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

