Jon Jacobs, Abigail Breslin, Steve Buscemi, Isabella Rossellini Win Top Acting Honors at The Seattle Film Festival

Academy Award-nominated actress Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) won Best Actress for her touching performance in Michelle Danner's family comedy The Italians, written by Lisa Visca, the film showcases the Vitali family as they meet their son's (Mathew Daddario) new fiancé (Breslin), who is decidedly not Italian.

Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, Fargo) received Best Supporting Actor for his role in Carole & Grey, an absurdist comedy set in NYC.

Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) was honored with Best Supporting Actress for her role in Death of the Sheik, portraying the mother of silent movie star Rudolf Valentino.

The harrowing refugee drama The Strangers' Case, starring Omar Sy, clinched Best Actress International Feature for Yasmine Al Massari, and took home the Grand Jury Award for Best Feature, having already won the Amnesty International Film Prize at Berlinale in February. This marks the feature directorial debut for Brandt Andersen, known for producing films including Everest (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Best Actor International Feature was awarded to Satoshi Tsumabuki, star of the Japanese feature Shape of Red, directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Yukiko Mishima.

Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee, honored Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story, with the Bruce Lee Trailblazer Award.

Under the leadership of William Wayne and Michael Rey, the 2024 Seattle Film Festival, presented by Aegis Living, has grown to become one of the world's largest hybrid film festivals, screening over 450 films in theaters and online. It showcases a commitment to accessibility and diversity in cinema, in partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation and eoFlix.

For a complete list of winners, visit www.TheSeattleFilmFestival.com.

PR Contact:

Leslie Diana

[email protected]

+1 604-726-5575

SOURCE The Seattle Film Festival