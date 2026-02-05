Jon Kohler & Associates Lists $39 Million "Big Creek Farms," a 3,310-Acre Legacy Estate Vying for Georgia's Real Estate Record

LANIER COUNTY, Ga., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Kohler & Associates, the premier authority in plantation and high-quality recreational land, is proud to announce the listing of Big Creek Farms for $39 million. This 3,310-acre generational estate is not only one of the most significant sporting properties to hit the market in decades but is also positioned to challenge the state's residential price record recently set by entertainer Jake Paul. For more information on Big Creek Farms or to schedule a private tour, please contact Jon Kohler & Associates at (850) 508-2999 or visit JonKohler.com.

Nestled in Lanier County, Georgia, Big Creek Farms is a 3,310± acre legacy property where the art of land stewardship meets architectural mastery. The home at Big Creek Farms is an achievement rarely seen in modern times, a 22,000-square-foot masterpiece. Every inch was planned, drawn, and refined with purpose, resulting in a residence that blends 1840s inspiration with twenty-first-century innovation.

Nestled in the heart of South Georgia's fertile agricultural belt, Big Creek Farms represents a rare convergence of world-class architecture, high-yield income-producing farmland, and elite-level sporting recreation.

"This is like seeing a brand-new Greenwood, Chinquapin, or Watercrest," said Jon Kohler, founder of Jon Kohler & Associates. "Undoubtedly, this will be regarded as one of the finest homes on any sporting property in America. Perhaps the perfect combination of recreation, architecture, and income."

At the heart of the estate is a 22,000-square-foot Classical Revival masterpiece (17,000 sq. ft. heated/cooled) that took over three years to complete. Designed by Doug Carter and meticulously realized by landowners Haynes and Justin Studstill, the residence draws inspiration from the 1840s while incorporating 21st-century technology.

Features include:

Intricate crown moldings hand-carved in Egypt.





French-oak parquet floors sourced from Europe.





A custom gun room lined in pecky cypress with a stone fireplace, housing over 120 firearms.





A resort-style wave pool and world-class equestrian facilities, including an eight-stall barn and a 120' x 200' covered riding arena.

"If King Solomon would have built in South Georgia, this is what he would have built," Kohler added.

Big Creek Farms is more than a residence; it is a highly productive land asset. The property includes 1,124± acres of irrigated farmland with 11 pivots, generating significant annual rental income.

For the sportsman, the property is a masterpiece of wildlife management. It features 2,000± acres of high-quality recreation, including 1,000± acres under intensive quail management, a 13-acre floodable duck impoundment, and three miles of frontage on Big Creek. The property is renowned for its trophy whitetail deer genetics, with local records exceeding 170 inches.

The $39 million price tag places Big Creek Farms in a league of its own. It entered the market just months after Jake Paul purchased Southlands. Big Creek Farms offers over 3,000 acres of "Social Storm™" security, long-term timber and agricultural value, and a 200-year family legacy.

About Jon Kohler & Associates: Jon Kohler & Associates is the leading brokerage and advisory firm for plantations, ranches, and high-quality recreational lands across the Southeast. For 35 years, they have specialized in representing the finest legacy properties in the "Red Hills" region and beyond. https://jonkohler.com/about-us/

