Jon Kondo Joins OmniSci as CEO To Drive Company Success in Accelerated Data Analytics

"Jon's record speaks for itself. He is a seasoned, accomplished executive with deep experience in the data and analytics space," said Mostak. "Even more, he embodies the humility and sense of ownership that are core to our values at OmniSci. With Jon at the helm, I'm more confident than ever that we will accomplish our mission to change the world of analytics."

Kondo comes to OmniSci from Appen, a provider of data for AI/ML solutions, where he was senior vice president of global sales and marketing. He has also served in several CEO positions including OpsPanda, a sales resource planning company acquired by Xactly, and at CPM leader, Host Analytics (now Planful), during a period of record-breaking customer growth.

Kondo's executive roles have also included chief revenue officer at Replicon and group vice president positions at Oracle. At Hyperion he was general manager and SVP of the Americas after serving as global VP for the Business Intelligence group. He has served in board director and consulting positions at various Bay-area technology companies. At OmniSci, Kondo will oversee OmniSci's strategic direction, with a focus on expanding the company's already significant commercial and public sector traction.

Mostak's move to the CTO role will allow him to focus on realizing his technical vision for OmniSci, which emerged out of his solution to a personal pain point after struggling to use existing analytics platforms to get answers for his graduate school research work at Harvard and MIT on the role of Twitter in the Arab Spring.

"OmniSci has proven through its customers that it can tackle massive, complex analytics challenges across industries both in the private and public sector," commented Kondo. "It is clear to me that OmniSci is ready for a major step forward in market acceptance. Its capabilities and passion, not to mention the opportunity to join with Todd in realizing his vision on the largest of commercial stages, are very compelling."

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amy Dardinger

Next PR

574/286-5629

[email protected]

SOURCE OmniSci