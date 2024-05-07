Jon Leavitt Joins PSM Partners, LLC to bolster their document management offering for law firms

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Jon Leavitt as Solution Architect.

Jon, former CEO of Operations Hub, brings more than 15 years of experience in software engineering, business development, and project management. Most recently, Jon founded and grew a company focused entirely on the NetDocuments software platform, delivering over 60 implementations since 2021. Jon deeply understands how law firms operate and is tied to the Legal Support Community.

Mike Mete, Founder and Managing Partner at PSM Partners, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Bringing Jon over to PSM is another strategic investment in growing and maturing our legal consulting practice. It's important for us to build expertise at the same or greater pace at which we grow our client base. This ensures no customer delivery problems, which is our primary focus. When talent like this becomes available, it's a no-brainer to do what it takes to get them on the bus."

Jon Leavitt commented on his new role, "I am delighted to join PSM Partners, a leader in legal tech consulting, committed to delivering high-quality, impactful solutions that drive our clients' success. I look forward to innovating and setting new standards in legal technology services with this distinguished team."

Craig Altom, NetDocument's SML Channel Manager, said about PSM's newest addition: "Jon Leavitt has been a stellar partner for us at NetDocuments. A quintessential go-to resource who is always willing to lean in, get creative, and help our teams and customers be successful. I am excited for this next chapter of Jon's career at PSM Partners and know he'll make an immediate impact by making a strong partner even stronger."

PSM continues to recruit top-level leadership to manage its growth and maintain its commitment to excellence and innovation in Managed Services, Professional Services, and Talent Services.

About PSM Partners

PSM Partners is a market leader in Chicago's IT Consulting and Talent Sourcing landscape, featuring a dedicated division tailored to meet the unique needs of legal firms. Our services include Managed IT Services and project-based offerings such as business IT support, cloud services, cybersecurity, IT consulting, and telecommunications sourcing. We also help businesses hire or contract IT talent to best suit their needs.

We are dedicated to helping companies grow through technology and talent. No matter what challenges your team faces, our team of experts is ready to engage and provide executive-level support to help guide you through the complex landscape of the IT marketplace.

Learn more: https://www.psmpartners.com/

