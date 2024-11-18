Jon McGreevy, MD, MSPH, FAAP, Named Division Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Phoenix Children's

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has appointed Jon F. McGreevy, MD, MSPH, FAAP, as division chief of pediatric emergency medicine. Dr. McGreevy will lead a large and growing team of more than 100 dedicated professionals, including physicians, advanced practice providers and pediatric emergency medicine fellows who care for up to 200,000 emergency and trauma patients annually.

With more than two decades of experience in pediatric emergency medicine, including 13 years at Phoenix Children's, Dr. McGreevy brings a strong background in clinical education, research and leadership to his new position. His role includes overseeing emergency services at Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital — Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Emergency Department — Avondale Campus and four urgent care locations across the Valley. He will also oversee care at the new Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley, which is expected to open on the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center campus in 2025.

"Dr. McGreevy's commitment to top-quality, evidence-based care embodies Phoenix Children's dedication to elevating the health and well-being of our community's youngest patients," said Ashish S. Patel, MD, physician in chief at Phoenix Children's. "His leadership and vision for our three emergency departments, along with his commitment to nurturing the next generation of medical talent, will help shape the future of emergency pediatric care throughout our health system and across Arizona."

In addition to understanding the unique demands of pediatric emergency care, Dr. McGreevy is deeply committed to advancing medical education in Arizona. He previously served as assistant director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at Phoenix Children's and currently serves as program director for the health system's Pediatric Residency Program.

"Children deserve specialized medical care and that requires expanded skills and a family center approach, which is why I am so passionate about training upcoming pediatric emergency physicians," said Dr. McGreevy. "As our team grows to serve more families in more locations, we're committed to setting new standards in pediatric emergency care, education and research — because our children deserve the best health care."

Dr. McGreevy holds a medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine and a Master of Science in Public Health in epidemiology and biostatistics from St. Louis University School of Public Health. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Children's Medical Center Dallas and a fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

A dedicated educator and researcher, Dr. McGreevy has been published numerous times, with a focus on the training and evaluation of pediatric residents, as well as a range of clinical topics. He has also been recognized by multiple organizations for his mentorship and teaching excellence.

The appointment of Dr. McGreevy aligns with Phoenix Children's steadfast commitment to serve the healthcare needs of Arizona's growing pediatric population. Alongside his team, Dr. McGreevy will continue to strengthen Phoenix Children's stellar emergency medicine program to serve children throughout Arizona.

Dr. McGreevy's appointment follows several high-profile division chief announcements in recent months, including Dennis Dietzen, PhD, as division chief of pathology and laboratory medicine, Dannah Raz, MD, as division chief of developmental pediatrics, Cindy Salm Bauer, MD, as division chief of allergy and immunology, Tressia Shaw, MD, as division chief of palliative medicine and Jason Scott Hauptman, MD, PhD, as division chief of neurosurgery.

