Jon-Mikel Bailey, Director of Marketing at Xecunet, Named Board President of techfrederick

Jon-Mikel Bailey of Xecunet has been named Board President of techfrederick, supporting growth and innovation within Frederick's expanding technology community.

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- techfrederick, the nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a strong local tech community through advocacy, education, and connection, today announced that Jon-Mikel Bailey, Director of Marketing at Xecunet, has been appointed Board President. In this leadership role, Bailey will guide the organization's strategic efforts to support and grow the Greater Frederick technology ecosystem.

Jon-Mikel Bailey

"techfrederick's mission: to unite technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and community partners while fostering opportunities for all, aligns deeply with my personal and professional values," said Bailey. "I'm honored to serve as Board President and help strengthen the region's tech community through collaborative programs, advocacy, and initiatives that drive both workforce development and innovation."

Bailey brings more than 25 years of strategic marketing leadership to the role. He currently serves as Director of Marketing for Xecunet, a Frederick-based provider of proactive managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and business communications. At Xecunet, Bailey has played a central role in articulating the company's value proposition around predictable IT outcomes and business-aligned technology strategy.

In his new capacity with techfrederick, Bailey will work with fellow board members to advance key initiatives that strengthen Frederick's technology ecosystem, including community events, professional training programs, networking opportunities, and efforts to showcase the region as a destination for tech talent and innovation.

techfrederick's mission centers on advocacy, connections, and education, fostering an inclusive environment where technology professionals and organizations can thrive and contribute to the region's growth. The organization offers events, including TechConnect meetups, educational workshops, and outreach efforts, that highlight Frederick as a hub for tech careers and entrepreneurship.

"We're excited to have Jon-Mikel lead our board," said Meghan Sweigart, Executive Director of techfrederick. "His deep experience in connecting technology strategy with community impact will be invaluable as we continue to expand opportunities, training, and collaboration across Frederick's tech landscape."

Bailey's appointment comes at a time of significant growth and momentum in Frederick's tech community, with initiatives such as expanded training programs supported by state grants and community partnerships that emphasize workforce development and inclusive access to technology careers.

About techfrederick

techfrederick is a nonprofit dedicated to uniting technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and organizations through advocacy, education, and connection. Its mission is to cultivate a vibrant, inclusive tech community in Frederick and foster opportunities for career advancement, innovation, and local economic growth.

About Xecunet

Xecunet delivers proactive managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and business communications that reduce downtime, strengthen security, and enable businesses to operate confidently and efficiently. Based in Frederick, Maryland, Xecunet emphasizes predictable IT outcomes that align technology with strategic business goals.

SOURCE techfrederick