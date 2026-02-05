Jon-Mikel Bailey Joins Xecunet as Director of Marketing

Veteran Marketing Leader Brings 25+ Years of Experience Driving Growth and Business-Focused IT Strategy

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xecunet, a provider of proactive managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and business communications, announced today that Jon‑Mikel Bailey has joined the company as Director of Marketing.

Bailey brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth, customer success, and brand transformation for technology-enabled organizations. A recognized speaker and published thought leader, he has built his career at the intersection of technology, strategy, and measurable business outcomes.

Jon-Mikel Bailey

In his new role, Bailey will work closely with Xecunet's executive leadership and CIO-focused teams to strengthen the company's market presence and clearly articulate how proactive managed IT services, secure cloud and data center solutions, and reliable communications infrastructure can transform IT from a reactive cost center into a strategic business enabler.

"Jon-Mikel brings a rare combination of deep marketing leadership and a strong understanding of how technology impacts real business outcomes," said Dallas Kincaid, CEO at Xecunet. "His experience and perspective will help us better communicate the value of predictable, resilient IT to the organizations we serve."

Bailey's approach aligns closely with Xecunet's mission to help organizations reduce risk, improve uptime, and build technology environments that support long-term growth. By translating complex IT capabilities into clear, outcome-driven messaging, he will help business and technology leaders understand how a proactive IT strategy creates stability, confidence, and scalability.

"Too many organizations are still stuck reacting to IT problems instead of preventing them," said Bailey. "Xecunet is built around the idea that IT should be predictable, secure, and aligned with business goals. I'm excited to help tell that story and support organizations that want technology to work for them, not against them."

Bailey joins Xecunet at a time of continued growth, as organizations face increasing cybersecurity threats, compliance demands, and the need for reliable infrastructure to support hybrid work and digital transformation.

About Xecunet

Xecunet delivers proactive managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud, and data center solutions, and business communications designed to reduce downtime, strengthen security, and create predictable technology outcomes. With a business-first approach and security-driven architecture, Xecunet helps organizations operate more confidently, efficiently, and resiliently.

For more information, visit https://www.xecu.net.

SOURCE Xecunet