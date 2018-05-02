Jon Oestermeyer Joins Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners LLC as Practice Manager of Solutions Integration Division

CHICAGO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners LLC (PSM) announced today the hiring of Jon Oestermeyer for the position of practice manager of its solutions integration business. Prior to this, Mr. Oestermeyer served as a senior director at Rightpoint over their national cloud and infrastructure practice. Jon comes to PSM with 20 years of Microsoft technology experience, most recently focused on cloud solutions such as Azure, EM+S and Office 365.

In this position, Jon will oversee a talented group of cloud engineers and work hand in hand with them on delivering solutions to PSM clients. Jon's experience will also ensure continued growth related to PSM's Microsoft relationship and will open the door for other strategic business partnerships that complement the organization's areas of expertise.

"Adding a leader with Jon's background, on the heels of our recent acquisition of Chicago Technology Advisors, ensures we have the right level of skill to complement our growth in the market," said Mike Mete, a founder and senior partner at PSM.

Jon commented, "I am excited to join a growing team that has shown sustainable success since the company's inception and I look forward to establishing and growing our position in the Chicago marketplace."

About Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners LLC ("PSM")

PSM, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading provider of comprehensive strategy, technology and talent consulting services. The firm employs approximately 50 people and services over 150 clients. The company focuses largely on helping Chicago small and medium companies grow through business strategy development and execution, by leveraging information technology solutions and cloud strategies and in assisting with the identification, evaluation and recruiting of top industry talent.

