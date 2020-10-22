Jon Paul Pérez Named President Of The Related Group

"Jon Paul has shown time and again he has the passion and vision to carry forward what I started more than 40 years ago," said the Pérez family patriarch, who will continue as Chairman & CEO. "He brings the same tireless energy that defined my early years, but more importantly, injects a new way of thinking that will expand the business far beyond anything I could've imagined. There's no one better suited to take Related into the future."

Formerly Related's executive vice president, Jon Paul has already established himself as a market maker, leaving his stamp on the nation's most competitive markets and navigating several once-in-a-generation industry shifts.

"This position comes with a great sense of pride and responsibility, not only to my father, family and our exceptional team of associates, but also to the communities we serve," said Jon Paul. "Each of Related's developments, from affordable to luxury, are known for catalyzing growth and opportunity and I look forward to continuing this commitment, while expanding the boundaries of what a private developer can accomplish."

Since joining Related Group in 2012, following a five-year tenure at NY-based Related Companies, Jon Paul has played a growing leadership role, personally spearheading the expansion into Miami's popular Wynwood neighborhood, where the team is working to deliver several major mixed-use projects and transform the area into a true live-work-play neighborhood. He also led the development of Residences by Armani/Casa, an award-winning luxury condominium developed in partnership with fashion icon Giorgio Armani and Dezer Development.

"I speak for the entire executive committee when I say Jon Paul is well prepared to start this next chapter," said Adolfo Henriques, Related Vice Chairman, and trusted advisor to the Pérez family. "Much like his father, he's grown to become a driving force, with relentless determination to achieve his goals. But I'm most heartened to see him developing his own unique style, seamlessly channeling the firm's historic strengths into innovative directions. We stand proudly behind our new leader."

Jon Paul is currently working with leaders across the affordable, market-rate, international and luxury divisions to kick-off the next generation of Related properties. Among these are Solemar, set to bring a new level of design and luxury for Pompano Beach; Ritz Carlton Tampa, a marquee project for the city's prime waterfront; Boulevard at West River, a multi-towered project within the 120-acre West River redevelopment also in Tampa; SLS Tulum, a condo-hotel hybrid and the next phase of Related's international expansion; and in Related's continued commitment to Miami, the first of three towers at 444 Brickell Avenue; and some of the largest affordable housing developments in the country in the Brickell Avenue neighborhood, Miami River and Liberty City.

He is also working to accelerate the organization's innovation efforts, which include strategic investments in disruptive technologies, forging industry partnerships and recruiting promising talent. Recent milestones include signing on as an early adopter for The International WELL Building Institute's WELL Health-Safety rating; partnering with Livly to build a completely digital rental experience; and rolling out a Related Living smartphone app across the firm's condo and rental portfolio.

Outside of Related, Jon Paul is continuing the Pérez family tradition of civic leadership, serving on the Wynwood BID and playing a key role in the organization's Marketing and Economic Development Committee. As part of his position, Jon Paul works with other BID members to ensure future developments respect Wynwood's established persona and contribute to the neighborhood's ongoing evolution. Additionally, Jon Paul serves as an Advisory Board Member of Urban Land Institute's Southeast Florida/Caribbean chapter and is an active Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sisters and the United Way Young Leaders. He is currently a member of YPO and, together with his siblings, plays an active role in the Perez Family's philanthropic endeavors.

RELATED GROUP

Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated, and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion in 40 years.

The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States. Currently, The Related Group has over 70 projects in varying phases of development.

