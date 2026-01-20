JON PEDDIE RESEARCH UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING AI PROCESSOR REPORT

TIBURON, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has released a new report that provides an in-depth analysis of the fast-growing AI processor market.

"The growth is phenomenal," noted JPR founder and president Dr. Jon Peddie. "It's attracted 120 startups and over $28.5 billion in private and corporate investment. Seventeen companies have filed IPOs, while another 21 have been acquired by other firms. And six of these startups have received over a billion dollars in private investment each."

Peddie added that the 341-page report, which contains 275 illustrations and charts, and 169 tables, analyzes of all the major competitors, how much funding they've received, what their product claims and market segment interests are, and details about their SWOTs, and management.

"You can see how the other companies present themselves—and how your firm compares," said Peddie. "There's also a comprehensive database (in Excel) that shows market size by segment, who's in which segments, and offering which type of processor technology (there are 7 architectures)."

The report is processor-focused; memory and sensors are not included in the market sizing and forecasts - such devices inflate the real market value.

Peddie said the R&D investment by the large publicly held companies like AMD, Google, and Nvidia, combined with the private investment by VCs, corporations, and sovereign-backed sources, is enormous. That level of investment, even at nominal efficiency, can't help but produce unimaginable breakthroughs. Frontier areas like compute in memory and SRAM-based processors, as well as neuromorphic quasi-analog designs, will find niches that could develop into major new areas.

"It's the testing of innovative ideas by startups and the investment in their development that make them prime acquisition targets," noted Peddie. "Nvidia's recent asset-buyout deal with Gorq is a prime example, valued at $20 billion. More are coming."

