Jon Pepper's New Novel "Heirs on Fire" Crosses Every Genre

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The satirical business novel, "Heirs on Fire," was released today at a launch party where friends and family gathered wearing masks, mostly so no one would recognize them.

The genre-bending story covers the continuing misadventures of Crowe Power Company Chairman Robbie Crowe, his estranged wife, Lindsey, and rival Walker B. Hope as they joust for control of the firm. It's the second book in the series and follows "A Turn in Fortune," a 2018 release.

"The publisher was a bit confused over what to call 'Heirs on Fire' since 'business satire' doesn't sell a ton of books," said the author. "We decided to fudge it and claim as many categories as we can, even if the connection is pretty thin."

According to Pepper, "Heirs on Fire" fits these categories in contemporary fiction:

Horror: How could people running these big companies be so stupid?

Mystery: Why does a nincompoop like Robbie Crowe still have a job?

Suspense: Will the heirs to Homer Crowe's industrial fortune need to find work if their company dividends are suspended?

Chick Lit: Can Robbie's estranged wife, Lindsey, kick the sauce and challenge Robbie for the company's top spot?

Fantasy: Will Crowe Power or its rival Staminum Energy figure out a way to make green slime, wind, and cow flatulence replace oil and gas?

"We could make a tenuous tie to claim any genre," Pepper said. "There's 'Coming of Age,' since readers might wonder if these people will ever grow up, and 'Paranormal Romance,' because that's the only way to explain Robbie's infatuation with 'missionologist' Dr. Kristi Kramer. There's also plenty of action and adventure, but the price of a news release goes up once you hit 400 words, so we figured this list was long enough."

Pepper noted that the books are available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon and that "you can't beat these prices anywhere else," since, technically, they're not offered anywhere else yet.

"Odds are good people will see through this, but hopefully only after they buy the book and find themselves reasonably amused," Pepper said.

