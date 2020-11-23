Jon Rothstein and Malka Sports Team Up to Launch Season 2 of "STUFFED with Jon Rothstein"

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Rothstein and Malka Sports are proud to announce that "STUFFED with Jon Rothstein" will return for a second season on YouTube, with its season premiere set for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Noon EST. The weekly show will be LIVE every Tuesday afternoon during the 2020-21 college basketball season and will be shot and produced from Malka Sports' Jersey City, NJ and Santa Monica, CA studios. The season premiere will feature a special "Friendsgiving" episode with Jon's friends Barstool Big Cat and PFT Commenter from Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take and Mark Titus and Tate Frazier from FOX Sports' Titus & Tate.

Watch "STUFFED with Jon Rothstein" Promo Here

"STUFFED is just getting started," Rothstein said. "There was a palpable buzz around this show last season before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled and I have no doubt that same momentum will be replicated quickly during the upcoming year. Just like last season, the show will feature interviews with the top players, coaches, and figures in college basketball as well as a deep dive on food, culture, and entertainment."

Rothstein, college basketball's hungriest insider, has developed a passionate following due in large part to his tireless obsession with all thing's college basketball. A well-known news breaker and on-air personality, Rothstein has become a significant sports media figure over the last decade thanks to his massive social media following, which has featured a fan-friendly and fresh approach to the college basketball landscape.

STUFFED with Jon Rothstein is the latest in an exciting series of new Digital Stack programs launched by Malka. Other successful cross-platform shows from the media agency include Showtime's All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Below The Belt with Brendan Schaub, Morning Kombat, Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins, Run That Back! with Wyclef Jean and Heal Thy Self with Doctor G.

"We're thrilled to launch season Two of STUFFED with Jon Rothstein," said Malka Sports President/CEO Pat Capra. "Season One was an immediate hit and gave college basketball fans a new destination for their fandom. We've built the show around Jon's unique personality and perspective. STUFFED gives fans a seat at the table while Jon breaks bread with the the biggest names from around the country."

STUFFED with Jon Rothstein can be found on YouTube and by clicking here. For more information about STUFFED with Jon Rothstein, follow Rothstein on Twitter (@JonRothstein) and Instagram (@Jon.Rothstein).

