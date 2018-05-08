Jon Stewart To Emcee Star-Studded Warrior Games Opening Ceremony, Featuring A Free Concert By Kelly Clarkson

Now in its ninth year, the Warrior Games, held this year at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, will be free and open to the public from June 1 – 9.

"It's an honor to emcee the opening ceremony again," said Stewart. "The Warrior Games is a truly inspirational experience for all involved, and I highly encourage families and communities to come out to support and learn from these incredible warriors. As a parent, you never know where your lessons will land. At the Games, you'll witness resilience, integrity and maybe even the idea that you don't have to be defined by the worst day you ever had."

Doors open for the opening ceremony at 5:00 p.m. and Grammy nominated country star Eric Paslay kicks off the all-star evening with an unforgettable performance. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

"I am looking forward to performing for our wounded, ill and injured service members and their families," Paslay said. "I can't wait to cheer these heroes on to victory at this year's Warrior Games in Colorado Springs."

The Warrior Games are a Paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured service members. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Special Operations Command, in addition to athletes from the U.K. Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force and, for the first time, the Canadian Armed Forces, will compete in the Games. They will go head-to-head in 11 events: archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball and, for the first time in Warrior Games history, indoor rowing, powerlifting and time trial cycling.

"The Warrior Games are a great opportunity for the American public to experience a once in a lifetime event at no cost," said Col. Gina Oliver, director of the 2018 Warrior Games. "In one spectacular evening, those attending will honor our warrior athletes and their families in an Olympic-level opening ceremony and enjoy first class entertainment. We're looking forward to seeing everyone at Falcon Stadium on June 2 and having them return throughout the week to witness amazing people doing amazing things."

The 2018 Warrior Games are an opportunity for everyone to witness true grit and determination, while celebrating the accomplishments of wounded, injured or ill service members.

Visit DoDWarriorGames.com to learn more about the Warrior Games, the athletes competing this year, volunteer opportunities and the schedule of events.

The Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games were established in 2010 as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured service members and to expose them to adaptive sports. The 2018 Warrior Games will be held June 1 – 9 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Warrior Games are free and open to the public. About 300 wounded, ill and injured service members representing teams from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), United Kingdom Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force and the Canadian Armed Forces will participate in the competition. They will go head-to-head in 11 sports including archery, cycling and time trial cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, track & field, engaging in friendly competition and experiencing the healing power of sports. For more information on attending, volunteering, covering or supporting the Warrior Games please visit DoDWarriorGames.com and follow the Warrior Games on Facebook at https://facebook.com/warriorgames.

