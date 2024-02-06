Jon Thackeray Promoted to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY, a preeminent M&A advisory firm for the global media, marketing, information and technology industries, headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK, is pleased to announce that Jon Thackeray has been promoted to Managing Director. Jon joined the firm four years ago and is based in the New York office. He advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and capital raises across the media, entertainment, legal, GRC, marketing and technology-enabled services sectors and is instrumental in the firm's coverage of financial sponsors. Jon has advised on a wide range of transactions across M&A, debt and equity capital markets and strategic advisory assignments, with a total deal value in excess of $20bn.

Prior to joining JEGI CLARITY, Jon was a Director with Citi's Global Media and Communications investment banking team, where he worked for eight years. He began his career in public accounting at Deloitte, working for a variety of public and private clients.

Commenting on his promotion, Jon said, "I am very excited to continue working alongside our incredibly dedicated and talented senior leadership team. I am grateful to all of the wonderful JEGI CLARITY clients whom I have had the privilege of advising, and I look forward to continuing to build on that success, driving successful outcomes for all stakeholders through our sound advice and subject matter expertise within our core sectors."

Wilma Jordan, Founder & CEO, North America of JEGI CLARITY, noted, "Jon is deep in his sectors and is tailor-made for this next step in his career…he knows the Financial Sponsor field well, and we believe will be very successful in making inroads across the board."

Jon holds an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University, and both an MS in Accounting and a BS in Accounting and Finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He is a registered FINRA representative and a Certified Public Accountant.

