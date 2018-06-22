Jon Underkofler Joins Bernstein's Denver Office as Vice President

"Jon has a proven track record of being a strong leader in the financial industry, and an avid supporter in the community and throughout the region," said Walker Williams, Head of the Rocky Mountain region at Bernstein. "Combining his extensive wealth management experience with Bernstein's investment research and technology, we're confident that he'll deliver and evolve with the increasing demands of our clients, and look forward to having him as a part of our proud tradition of integrity, trust and financial success."

Mr. Underkofler brings over two decades of banking, investment management, and financial planning experience, as well as professional expertise in financial, estate, retirement, and charitable planning. He will be responsible for working with clients and their professional advisors to provide sophisticated wealth planning and investment services.

Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Underkofler served as a Vice President and Senior Director for the Rocky Mountain region at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. In this role, he led the strategic development of client relationships and professional alliances in the local communities. Jon has also been a driving force of collaboration within the mergers & acquisition (M&A) community, where he was responsible for the National M&A Practice Group for BNY Mellon in the region, and notably, founded and chaired the Alliance of Mergers and Acquisition Advisors for the Rocky Mountains in 2016.

Mr. Underkofler has taken a special interest in philanthropic giving strategies and is a devoted supporter, board member, and chair of many non-profit organizations throughout the local Denver community, and several national foundations and endowments. In addition to his educational background in finance and economics, Jon is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®), an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®), and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®).

