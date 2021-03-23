Jon Voight And Marlon Blue Among Nominees for Best Actor at London IFF 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whilst we spotted familiar faces among the nominees at the London IFF 2021 we couldn't help but wonder who is going to take home the award for "Best Actor in a Leading Role". As this year's nominees are a line up of stellar performances such as academy award winner Jon Voight who is nominated for his performance in "Roe v. Wade" alongside Marlon Blue in "Goitaca", Andrew Dunbar in "Fall Back Down" and Iti Pawar in "Mount Umer".

From left to right: Jon Voight (Source: Wikipedia.com) and Marlon Blue (Source: Revistablum.com)

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight who plays U. S. Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger in "Roe v. Wade" directed by Cathy Allyn and Nick Loeb was up against three contenders to watch out for.

Marlon Blue and his portrayal of an abandoned indigenous warrior in "Goitaca" directed by Rodrigo Rodrigues. Andrew Dunbar with his portrayal of a depressed ex-activist in "Fall Back Down" directed by S. B. Edwards and Iti Pawar in "Mount Umer".

Link: https://www.filmfestinternational.com/best-lead-actor-london-iff-2021/

