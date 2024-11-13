Jon Zehner to retire from LaSalle

CHICAGO and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle"), the global real estate investment manager, today announces that after almost 13 years of service and a career spanning more than 40 years, Jon Zehner, Vice Chairman, will retire from the firm effective 31 December 2024.

Jon joined LaSalle in 2012 as Global Head of LaSalle's Investor Relations team. He assumed responsibility for LaSalle Global Partner Solutions at the end of 2019 and headed the business until it merged with LaSalle Securities, to form LaSalle Global Solutions, in 2023. Since early 2023, Jon has been Vice Chairman of LaSalle. Throughout his time at the firm, he has been a member of the Global Management Committee.

Jon's career in real estate began in 1981 at JPMorgan, where he spent 28 years in a variety of corporate finance roles including Global Head of Real Estate Investment Banking and Head of sub-Saharan Africa before joining AREA Property Partners (now ARES) as a Senior Director in 2009.

Jon has been an influential leader in the real estate industry, having co-founded the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), the Urban Land Institute (ULI) in Europe and the University of Cambridge's MPhil programme in Real Estate Finance. He remains Chair of the University of Cambridge's Land Economy Advisory Board and as a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute, where he served as a recent European Chair and Member of the Global Board of Directors. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vukile Property Fund, a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed REIT and a member of the Executive Council of King's College London where he Chairs the Estates Strategy Committee. He also serves as Chair of African Parks UK and a Member of the Board of Governors of Arnold House School in St. John's Wood, London.

Mark Gabbay, Global Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle, said: "We are truly grateful for Jon's extraordinary service and commitment to LaSalle over almost 13 years in which he made countless contributions to the business as it evolved, and to the wider industry. As Jon enters this new chapter, we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement and all his future endeavors."

Jon Zehner, retiring Vice Chairman of LaSalle, said: "I am grateful for the experiences and relationships I've gained in my time at LaSalle. It has been a pleasure to work alongside such talented people around the world. I have learned a great deal during my time here and hope that I have contributed something in return. As I graduate to this next chapter of my life, I have no doubt that LaSalle will continue to be focused on building relationships of trust with our investor clients while working hard to deliver strong investment performance."

