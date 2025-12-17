Jonah and Engrain Align to Support FTC Price Transparency Expectations Across Multifamily Websites

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonah , the leading provider of premium, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry, and Engrain , the leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, are encouraging clients to adopt price transparency by delivering intuitive pricing experiences that clearly present total costs upfront, amid recent Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warnings.

Jonah + Engrain's integrated shopping experience.

The FTC released warnings to 13 software and website providers following a $24 million settlement with the largest property management company in multifamily.

The FTC's warning calls for accurate, and non-deceptive price information to be presented in a clear and upfront total price that includes all fees and additional charges.

These changes have heightened urgency for operators to initiate scalable change across their portfolios to maintain compliance. Transparency is no longer optional, and multifamily must adapt quickly.

Jonah and Engrain have developed a fully integrated transparency ecosystem that provides clients with real-time pricing and fee visibility through an intuitive, map-based experience. By embedding Engrain's fee transparency features and price cost calculator into Jonah's property websites, renters are presented with one accurate total monthly leasing cost upfront. This approach helps renters understand the true cost of an apartment earlier in their decision process while reducing friction later in the funnel.

Jonah and Engrain have already been trusted by some of their largest clients to implement scalable shifts to price transparency, including a conversion of over 1,000 websites in 30 days, demonstrating that meaningful transparency can be achieved quickly and at scale when pricing and fee data are fully integrated into the website experience.

Together, the two are continuing to encourage multifamily clients to adopt new price transparency standards and communicate the impact of their partnered solutions. Their joint focus remains on helping operators meet evolving expectations while delivering a clearer, more confident shopping experience for renters.

About Jonah

Jonah builds beautiful, powerful, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry. Our websites are designed to launch on time, stay on budget, and generate leads. Learn more about our property websites .

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform, and TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack. To learn more about price transparency features available through SightMap, visit https://engra.in/8xn

