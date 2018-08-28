Jonah Energy Announces Bureau of Land Management's Final Record of Decision for its Wyoming Development Project

PINEDALE, Wyo., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonah Energy LLC announces the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) release of the Record of Decision for the Normally Pressured Lance (NPL) natural gas development project.

"We are very pleased to have concluded the regulatory process and look forward to investing in the development of the energy resources beneath these lands," said Tom Hart, Jonah Energy's CEO. "The Record of Decision culminates a multi-year collaborative process among Jonah Energy, BLM, the State of Wyoming, environmental partners and others to ensure the NPL project sets the standard for balancing oil and gas development with key community, environmental and wildlife considerations. We look forward to continuing to work with these groups in the future as we develop the project."

The plans for the NPL area were developed by Jonah Energy and the BLM in close consultation with groups such as the Wyoming Governor's Sage Grouse Implementation Team, the Wyoming Outdoor Council, The Nature Conservancy and the National Audubon Society to minimize impacts to wildlife and the environment. The BLM estimates that the economic impact of the NPL project, which calls for up to 3,500 wells, will potentially bring $1.1 billion in tax revenue and 700 jobs to Wyoming's state economy.

About Jonah Energy

Jonah Energy LLC was created in 2014 with the acquisition of producing assets within the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming. Jonah Energy is one of the largest privately-held natural gas producers in the US and is continuing to explore expansion opportunities in established basins throughout the onshore US. The company's investor group is led by TPG Capital LLC and includes EIG Global Energy Partners and management.

