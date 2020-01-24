Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Jonas Brothers residency at Park Theater. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. PST through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Jonas Brothers fan club members will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PST. M life Rewards loyalty members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a presale scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. PST. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

All presales end Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. PST. Tickets starting at $69 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at Ticketmaster.com or ParkTheaterLV.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts International Call Center at (888) 529-4828. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The nine dates going on sale are:

April 2020: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

The preeminent male group of this century, Jonas Brothers opened the floodgates for a new era of titans in pop music. Following a six-year hiatus, Jonas Brothers took 2019 by storm with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker." The double-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The song emerged as a cultural phenomenon, ranking #1 on Billboard's critic's picks list of the "50 Best Songs of 2019," and standing out as the top song on U.S. Radio in 2019, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Making history once more, the band delivered their third #1 album debut with the release of their platinum-selling album Happiness Begins. The band continued to soar with their sold-out "Happiness Begins Tour," with over 1 million tickets sold. The tour received unanimous praise with Billboard writing, "The 'Happiness Begins' Tour feels like a celebration of everything in the Jonas Brothers' career, but also the beginning of their larger-than-life new chapter," and The Washington Post saying "There hasn't been a boy band in recent history that's made a comeback quite like Jonas Brothers." Moreover, Rolling Stone summed it best, "Following a six year hiatus, it almost feels like the Jonas Brothers are bigger than ever."

The band closed out a banner year with the release of "Only Human," another Top 5 hit on both Top 40 and Hot AC radio airplay charts. What's more, they garnered a bevy of awards, including a 2019 MTV Video Music Award for "Best Pop Video" and two 2019 Teen Choice Awards for "Artist Of The Decade" and "Choice Summer Group." Plus, they were nominated in top categories at the American Music Awards, including "Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock" and "Favorite Song Pop/Rock." Most recently, they notched their second GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

Park Theater is the entertainment centerpiece of Park MGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group which features two distinct hotel experiences including a Las Vegas version of Sydell's widely acclaimed NoMad Hotel. The 5,200-seat Park Theater, with its cutting-edge audio and visual technology, provides artists of diverse talents with a dynamic space to create one-of-a-kind productions where every seat allows guests to feel up close and personal. From comedy shows and live concerts, to sporting events and award shows, the theater is specially designed to transform seamlessly for any occasion. For more Park Theater show and ticket information, visit ParkTheaterLV.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Park MGM

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are the newest luxury destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites; and the Las Vegas extension of Sydell's NoMad features 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort's remarkable culinary program features NoMad Restaurant and NoMad Bar from Will Guidara and Daniel Humm; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and other top entertainers. Park MGM is also home to the unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality, On The Record. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International. For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago and ZZ TOP at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Scorpions, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Live Nation

Related Links

http://www.livenation.com

