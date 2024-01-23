JONAS BROTHERS RECEIVE SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

News provided by

SoundExchange

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Iconic band recognized as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that the Jonas Brothers have been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in the organization's 20-year history.

The Jonas Brothers – L-R: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas – were presented with their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Devin Kasparian)
"The Jonas Brothers have consistently reinvented themselves over the years and have built an iron-clad fanbase from their ability to churn out memorable hit songs," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "It's been incredible to watch the trio call their own shots as artists and come back to music as a group, still on top. We are honored to present them with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas were presented with their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award by SoundExchange's Tiara Guy (Associate Director, Marketing & Industry Relations) before their appearance at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

About Jonas Brothers 
Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they've recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x- Platinum smash "Sucker," which minted them as "the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100," exploded as the "longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019," and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance." Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the "biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release" and housed the Double-Platinum "Only Human" and Platinum "Cool." The band supported the album with the worldwide "Happiness Begins Tour"—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles "Waffle House" and "Wings." In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off "The Tour" with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. "The Tour" will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.

About SoundExchange
SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services Sign Partnership Deal with COSCAP

ONEREPUBLIC RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

