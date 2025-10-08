Jonas Fitness Announces Multi-Million-Dollar Commitment to AI Innovation for Club Operators

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Fitness, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise member management software, today announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to develop AI-focused solutions for the fitness and medical wellness industries. The company is prioritizing real-world use cases that naturally align with its flagship Compete Member Management Software, enabling operators to make informed decisions and deliver enhanced member experiences.

Jonas Fitness, Inc. announces a multi-year, multi-million investment in AI to deliver trustworthy automation inside Compete-starting with front-desk features that simplify daily work and elevate member experiences. Built privacy-by-design with operator partners.

This marks the first phase of the buildout, backed by the substantial investment, with the first phase focused on end user facing improvements within the Front Desk. New AI driven features that will simplify and streamline daily functions and add functionality that historically required multiple systems to achieve.

"Club operators have told us they want innovative features that bring dependable outcomes," said Sandy Crutcher, President of Jonas Fitness. "There's been a lot of excitement, and sometimes confusion, around 'AI' in our market. Our commitment is to invest in the work, partner closely with customers, and introduce capabilities designed to simplify daily operations while adding efficiencies."

"Our north star is trustworthy automation that earns its place in daily workflows," said James Peltier, Chief Technology Officer at Jonas Fitness. "Doing this the right way is hard work. It requires disciplined roadmaps, focused pipelines, rigorous testing, and human involvement. That's why we're committing significant capital and engineering bandwidth to this program, so what ships inside Compete is reliable, privacy-minded, and measurably valuable. Capabilities move to production only when they meet our standards for accuracy, latency, and operator impact."

Responsible development is a foundational principle of the program. Jonas Fitness' guiding principles include privacy-by-design, security and data stewardship, operator control over data usage, clear documentation of model behavior and limitations, and a commitment to accessibility and inclusion in product design. The company will also collaborate with a cross-section of U.S. operators, including those with single-site, multi-location, and hospital-based facilities, to validate the impact before broader release.

"AI should reduce friction, not create it," added Crutcher. "We're aligning our investment to the realities of running a club: busy desks, lean teams, and members who expect great experiences. Our goal is steady, meaningful progress that operators can trust by strengthening our product today and the industry tomorrow."

As milestones are met, Jonas Fitness will share updates, publish learnings, and invite additional participants into structured early access programs. Operators interested in staying informed or exploring beta programs are encouraged to contact the company.

About Jonas Fitness, Inc.

Jonas Fitness (jonasfitness.com) is the industry-leading provider of integrated club management software and managed billing services, helping fitness facilities solve business challenges and elevate the member experience. As part of the Jonas Software family, Jonas Fitness combines industry expertise with a comprehensive suite of tools, serving thousands of clubs across North America.

Jonas Fitness, Inc. Media Contact:

Christian Menard

[email protected]

800-324-9800

SOURCE Jonas Fitness, Inc.