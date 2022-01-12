Jonas Fitness, Inc. Announces Tony Autin as President

WEBSTER, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Fitness, Inc., the leading provider in enterprise club management software and payment solutions, announced today that Tony Autin would be named President of the organization. Autin, who has held the role of Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Jonas Fitness, Inc. since 2020, will assume official responsibility for the company's overall leadership and direction. He will also work closely with the executive team to formulate and implement ongoing strategic plans.



Autin replaces longtime industry veteran Scott Burgess, who will move to the Jonas Software Group Leader role, where he will be supporting the Presidents of Jonas Fitness, Member Solutions, and the newly created payment facilitator Jonas Financial Services. In this new role, Burgess will work closely with Autin to execute its strategic initiatives and support JFI's continued growth.



Before joining Jonas Fitness, Inc., Autin was the Director of IT for InnoSoft Canada, Inc. Autin's background includes 14 years of experience in directorial support and implementation of software and services in the health, fitness, and information technology industries. In addition to Autin's professional experience, his academic background includes a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from Louisiana State University.



"I could not be prouder of the work that Scott and I have done to address the difficulties of the pandemic, and I look forward to continuing that partnership with this change. It's an honor to lead Jonas Fitness in this new opportunity. We are looking forward to the future, and I anticipate meeting and surpassing our clients' expectations as a pillar of our business."

Jonas Fitness, Inc. (jonasfitness.com) is the industry-leading provider of integrated club management software and managed billing services that have helped solve business challenges, improve member experience, and have helped provide continued innovation for many of the industry's top facilities. Jonas Fitness, Inc. is ideal for any fitness facility with best-in-class software, proven customer support, and an extensive library of integrations.



Jonas Fitness Inc., a subsidiary of the Jonas Software family of companies, benefits from an association of over 20 additional brands serving the club, fitness, and sports markets, and today, leverages that deep industry expertise with their offerings.

