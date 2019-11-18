Jonas Fitness Named Recipient of the 2019 Medical Fitness Association's Industry Partner of the Year Award

WEBSTER, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Fitness, the industry leader in Club Management Software, was announced last week as the 2019 Medical Fitness Association's Industry Partner of the Year at their 19th annual International Conference.

"We are so grateful to the Medical Fitness Association for deeming us worthy of this great honor. Over the last couple of years, we've made a concerted effort to optimize our software services and product offerings to better serve the medical wellness community. This award validates all of the hard work our employees have put into our product and only motivates us to continue our innovation in all facets of our business," said Scott Burgess, President of Jonas Fitness.

"The core mission at the heart of medical wellness facilities – to empower a healthy lifestyle in our communities – is something that we closely identify with. We look forward to our continued partnership with the MFA, and would like to thank them for all of their contributions to this growing sector of the industry," said Burgess.

Formed in 1991, The Medical Fitness Association (MFA) is a professional membership organization whose mission is to ascertain and respond to the needs of medically integrated centers throughout the world.

As a resource to the medical fitness industry, Medical Fitness Association is 100% focused on medical fitness, and is the first association to have focused on hospital fitness and wellness.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Jonas Fitness specializes in building long lasting partnerships with multi-purpose Health and Fitness Clubs, as well as Wellness and Corporate Fitness Centers.

ABOUT JONAS FITNESS:

Jonas Fitness provides club management software and billing processing services to the Medical Wellness and Fitness industry.

A subsidiary of the Jonas Software family, Jonas Fitness benefits from the knowledge and expertise gained by its 70+ sister companies, with 60,000+ customers, in over 30 countries worldwide using their wide-ranging software solutions.

