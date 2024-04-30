Jona's microbiome test and AI-powered interpretation is now available via Emerson Ecologics, a Fullscript company

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jona, a personalized health technology company, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Emerson Ecologics, a Fullscript company. With this partnership, practitioners can order Jona kits through their existing Emerson Ecologics accounts, enabling them to integrate the latest microbiome science into patient care.

Jona's product goes beyond the standard stool test covering 'good' and 'bad' microbes. The Jona platform encompasses deep metagenomic shotgun sequencing, advanced AI to interpret the gut microbiome, and personalized diet and lifestyle recommendations to improve one's health. Leveraging the team's deep expertise in medicine and artificial intelligence, Jona has built AI technology that ingests the medical literature on the gut microbiome and identifies the microbiome 'signatures' associated with symptoms, diseases, and food sensitivities. The model then takes in an individuals' metagenomic shotgun sequencing results and matches it to these signatures. Using digital twin technology, Jona recommends the dietary and lifestyle changes that will improve individual disease and symptom associations. The results are delivered to the individual and practitioner in a single comprehensive report.

"The gut microbiome is extremely complex and the science is evolving too rapidly for any one person to keep up with. We've developed this technology to put the latest microbiome science at providers' fingertips", says Leo Grady, PhD, Jona's founder and CEO. "Partnering with Emerson Ecologics , the leading platform for integrative healthcare, helps more care teams access, understand and take action on this crucial information."

Given the importance of the microbiome to holistic health, the partnership will equip practitioners to provide a new standard of high-tech, whole-person care. Practitioners can order Jona kits directly and provide them to their clients, and both parties will receive a copy of the results.

"Emerson Ecologics has earned the loyalty of practitioners across the whole person medicine ecosystem, allowing us to impact a broad patient network. We are thrilled to add Jona to Emerson Ecologics' portfolio and expand access to the latest in microbiome science, what many consider the next frontier in human health. We see this as the first step to a deeper partnership in the future" says Jeff Gladd, MD, chief medical officer at Fullscript.

Jona test kits are now available via the Emerson Ecologics platform. As microbiome research continues to evolve, the companies look forward to further synergies between Jona's technology and Emerson Ecologics' high-quality platform of health and wellness products.

About Jona - Jona is a personalized health technology company that uses AI to reveal the relationship between the microbiome and health, helping people identify root causes, find relief, and be proactive in an era of rising chronic illness. At the intersection of AI and the human microbiome, Jona has developed a proprietary Large Language Model to interpret an individual's gut microbiome and generate a personalized summary of the entire scientific literature based on their unique microbiome profile. To learn more, visit jona.health or follow along on Linkedin , Instagram , X , or Facebook .

About Emerson Ecologics - Founded in 1980, Emerson Ecologics, LLC is the leading provider of professional-grade health and wellness products, and educational resources to healthcare professionals. Parent company Fullscript is used by more than 100,000 practitioners nationwide to manage plans for their patients. To learn more, visit emersonecologics.com and follow along on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Facebook .

