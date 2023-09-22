Jonas Warrer appointed acting group CEO of GiG

News provided by

Gaming Innovation Group

22 Sep, 2023, 02:54 ET

ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following September's announcement of Richard Brown stepping down from the role of CEO, the GiG Board of Directors has appointed Jonas Warrer as the acting group CEO effective from today. Jonas Warrer is currently the CEO of GiG's Media division and will take on dual responsibility until the proposed process of the entities split is complete. Richard Brown will continue to support the business in an advisory board position until 31st December 2023 while the Platform & Sportbook division has secured strong leadership of Richard Carter, appointed as its CEO back in August.

Mr Warrer joined GiG in September 2017 through the acquisition of Rebel Penguin Aps, where he was founder and managing director. He has since worked to build up GiG Media, stepping up as Managing Director for the business unit since October 2019. GiG Media has seen a strong and impressive development under his leadership.

GiG initiated a strategic review earlier this year with the intention to split the Company into two separate companies, GiG Media and Platform & Sportsbook, giving the business units the potential to grow faster than in the current corporate structure. 

Petter Nylander, Executive Chairman of GiG says: "We are very pleased to appoint Jonas as acting CEO through the process of splitting GiG into two distinct entities to enhance future expansion and drive shareholder value, in addition to his role as head of GiG Media. He has long experience within GiG and the industry and has been part of GiG's executive management for 4 years." 

For further information, please contact:
Petter Nylander, Executive Chairman of GiG, [email protected], +46 76 525 09 55

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

Also from this source

Jonas Warrer appointed acting group CEO of GiG

Richard Brown steps down as CEO of Gaming Innovation Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.