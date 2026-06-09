JONATHAN BAILEY STEPS INTO HIS NEW ROLE AS THE MARTINI MAN

Launching with a playful new short film and series of portraits, the campaign sees Bailey arrive on the sun-drenched coast just outside Venice to undertake a series of stylish initiations designed to unlock the art of sprezzatura: the effortless confidence and attitude synonymous with MARTINI and Italian culture.

The film opens with Bailey pulling up in an original 1970s MARTINI Racing car, a nod to the brand's legendary racing heritage. Welcomed by an enigmatic Maestro, he is officially introduced to his latest role: becoming The MARTINI Man.

The campaign follows Bailey through a series of playful moments that bring the rituals of modern Italian style to life, from the art of the perfect aperitivo entrance, to refining a timeless look inspired by iconic MARTINI artworks, to the magnetic charm of a glance shared to camera. Bringing his signature wit and charisma to each scene, Bailey makes the role unmistakably his own, with the story culminating in the ultimate expression of aperitivo style: a MARTINI Bianco Spritz.

The campaign arrives at a moment when people are looking for more playful and expressive ways to connect. Americans are increasingly drawn to the Italian way of life. Italy is now the #1 global travel destination according to U.S. tour operators, while demand for travel to Italy continues to grow, fuelled by a desire for its culture, cuisine, style and approach to living.

For MARTINI, that mindset is not about where you are. It is about how you host, how you arrive, how you dress, how you connect and how you choose to make the everyday feel a little more special.

Jonathan Bailey commented: "Stepping into the iconic role of The MARTINI Man is an honour. It's incredibly exciting to me because it's about stepping outside of your comfort zone, finding confidence in yourself and living joyfully. It's about bringing that exhilarating spark of Italian style to everyday moments. I'm excited to be part of a campaign and a legacy that invites people to explore all of that."

At the heart of the campaign is the MARTINI Spritz Collection, created for a new generation of aperitivo occasions and led by the MARTINI Bianco Spritz: a light and refreshing tasting serve designed to bring effortless Italian style to the moment. According to IWSR, with the spritz in the US is a $402M category, with +17% CAGR over the last five years, the MARTINI Spritz Collection taps into a growing seasonal ritual, offering simple, stylish serves for relaxed hosting, golden-hour gatherings and everyday moments with friends.

As Bailey demonstrates in the film, creating a memorable aperitivo moment does not require elaborate rituals or expertise. Made with three parts MARTINI Prosecco, two parts MARTINI Bianco and one part soda, stirred gently over ice and finished with lemon, mint and strawberry, the MARTINI Bianco Spritz becomes a simple way to serve Italian style.

Emma Fox, Global Vice President of MARTINI, remarked: "Jonathan Bailey brings exactly the right energy to The MARTINI Man: stylish, self-assured, playful and effortlessly magnetic. He has a natural ability to make every moment feel both aspirational and accessible, which makes him the perfect partner for MARTINI.

"This campaign reinforces MARTINI's longstanding history as the Italian style icon, not just tied to geography or travel. It is a mindset and a way of living. As a brand, MARTINI shows consumers that embracing that lifestyle can be as simple as pouring a drink, gathering with friends and bringing a little more style to the moment."

Launching globally across TV, streaming, digital, social and experiential, the campaign will unfold through a series of storytelling moments designed to bring the spirit of MARTINI and modern Italian living to audiences around the world. The campaign will also coincide with a summer takeover of Milan, the city that defines style and aperitivo culture, alongside wider TERRAZZA MARTINI activations in key cities including Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Biarritz, Montpellier and New York. Together, these moments will bring the campaign off-screen and into real world social occasions, connecting MARTINI to the people, places and rituals shaping aperitivo culture today.

CAMPAIGN VIDEO (HERE)

CAMPAIGN ASSETS (HERE)

For more information about MARTINI, please contact

[email protected]

Notes to Editors

How to make: MARTINI Bianco Spritz

75 ml MARTINI® Prosecco (3 parts)

50 ml MARTINI® Bianco (2 parts)

25 ml Soda (1 part)

Mint Sprig, Lemon Wheel and Strawberry slice to garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a Spritz glass with ice. Stir gently. Garnish and enjoy.

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI® is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality vermouths and sparkling wines. The award-winning, vibrant, and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI portfolio today includes: MARTINI Fiero, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Rubino, Ambrato & Bitter, MARTINI Bianco, Rosato, Rosso & Extra Dry, MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante & Floreale, MARTINI Asti, Prosecco & Rosé Extra Dry. For more information, please visit www.martini.com.

MARTINI, MARTINI DARE TO BE AND THE BALL & BAR LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. MARTINI is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

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About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognised spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000 people, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE MARTINI