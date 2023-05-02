Jonathan Berent L.C.S.W. Presents Public Speaking Anxiety Seminar to the NASW

Psycho-physiological Therapy for Public Speaking Anxiety & Fear of Being Noticeably Nervous

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (SocialAnxiety.com) Public speaking anxiety is the #1 phobia which is often driven by the fear of being noticeably nervous. Debilitating symptoms include panic attacks, fear of blushing (Erythrophobia), fear of sweating (hyper-hidrosis), voice freeze (selective mutism), and dissociation. These symptoms are driven by obsessive worry and perfectionism. This strategy can be utilized for social workers who experience this challenge. It also can be taught to their clients.

In this introductory seminar for social workers participants will learn the basic treatment architecture for public speaking performance anxiety. This includes a physiological awareness and self-regulation strategy, an introduction to mind state training, and an understanding of Tension Myositis Syndrome.

Jonathan Berent, L.C.S.W., A.C.S.W is the author of Work Makes Me Nervous: Overcome Anxiety and Build the Confidence to Succeed (Wiley, 2010), Beyond Shyness: How to Conquer Social Anxieties (Simon & Schuster, 1992). He has pioneered psychotherapy for social anxiety; having worked with thousands of individuals since 1978. He has been featured extensively in the media and has created www.socialanxiety.com

