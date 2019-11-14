Jonathan Brown Joins InVision Communications as Design Director

Jonathan brings over 20 years of design experience from both the agency and client-side. He is seasoned in building design systems, core brand visual identities, and leading organizations through visual design transformations. In his most recent role at Wells Fargo, he led the evolution of Wells Fargo's brand identity as part of the bank's change to become a modern financial brand.

In his own words, "Design is not about the individual pieces like a logo or color palette, it is the sum of its parts, the overall experience and how it makes you feel."

"Jonathan's deep experience from both the client and agency perspectives in building design solutions will make an immediate impact on our mission to offer clients a wide range of design-centric solutions," remarked Jill Tanner, Creative Design Group Executive at InVision.

About InVision Communications:

Make change. Not noise. In a world in which people are bombarded with messaging 24/7/365, how do you break through the noise to make meaningful, enduring connections with your audience? Competing for attention these days is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service, engagement solutions agency since 1991, we inspire, motivate and move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world's most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Facebook and DuPont, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. Let's make something together.

