Jonathan Calla Joins Goulston & Storrs as a Director in Boston

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Calla has joined its Boston office as a director in the firm's Corporate Group. He brings 15 years of experience in corporate and securities law, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and operating company representation, to the firm. Prior to joining Goulston & Storrs, he was a partner at a mid-size Boston law firm.

Calla's clients include publicly listed international businesses, private investment firms, privately-held emerging and middle-market companies – where he frequently serves as outside general counsel – and private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. His work encompasses both buy-side and sell-side transactions in a wide-range of industries in the technology, retail, sports, healthcare, energy/utilities, medical device, and manufacturing areas among others. He often represents companies from formation through multiple fundraising rounds to exit.

In addition to his outside law firm experience, Calla served as in-house corporate counsel to LoJack Corporation. A Canadian citizen from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Calla began his career at a law firm in Vancouver and maintains his license as a non-practicing attorney in British Columbia. He counsels several Canadian clients with respect to their U.S operations.

"Jonathan's deep abilities to handle complex M&A, private equity, and other complex transactions for sophisticated clients across many industries, combined with his client and team-centric approach, makes him a great addition to our corporate team," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "He is a true team player, and will fit in well with our firm's well-known collegial and collaborative culture. We are thrilled to have him on board."

"Goulston & Storrs' Corporate Group operates at the top of the market handling high-level, complex transactions, and I am looking forward to collaborating with this talented team of lawyers. I am also excited about working with the firm's College Sports Law Practice, utilizing their expertise to support existing clients and using my knowledge to add value to their sports industry clients." said Calla. "Successful deals get done through team effort, and I can't imagine a better place to service clients at the highest levels."

Calla completed his undergraduate degree at Northeastern University, where he was a member of the Northeastern University Men's Ice Hockey team, and completed his law degree at the University of Toronto, where he was a member of the faculty's Sports Law & Entertainment Society. He has combined his passion for hockey and the law through his ongoing role as outside general counsel for the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly, the National Women's Hockey League). Calla has assisted the league with both its corporate reorganization and the successful completion of its season during the pandemic, including its broadcast of the Isobel Cup Finals on NBC Sports Network.

Calla has been involved with various charitable organizations over the past 10 years, helping raise money to support spinal cord research and educational opportunities for youth.

