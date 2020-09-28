Jonathan D. Herpy Sr. Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

CHICAGO, Sept 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan D. Herpy Sr., Shareholder & Partner at Hart David Carson LLP, a corporate law firm located in the Chicago-metro area, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Jonathan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Hart David Carson LLP

Jonathan has been named one of the top private equity and corporate attorneys in Illinois under the age of 40 by Chicago Magazine in each year between 2016 and the present.

Jonathan has represented investors, sponsors, and managers of public and private pension plans, broker-dealers, investment advisers, custodians, and other financial industry service providers throughout the entire range of the investment spectrum and routinely provides market-leading advice on public/private offerings of equity and debt along with capital raising strategy.

In addition to the above, Jonathan has been touted as an industry leader for his sophisticated and efficient approach to structuring on- and off-shore investment vehicles, management entities, and investment transactions.

As an accepted member of the Council, Jonathan will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"We are honored to welcome Jonathan into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

ABOUT HART DAVID CARSON LLP

As a full service law firm based in Chicago, we provide Illinois residents and businesses with the legal counsel and representation they need when any of these types of difficulties arise. Whether you have a personal injury suit to pursue, a business dispute to resolve with the assistance of a Chicago corporate lawyer, or a simple need to prepare for the future, we at Hart David Carson LLP provide you with the astute guidance and vigorous representation you need.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit www.forbescouncils.com

To learn more about Hart David Carson LLP, visit www.hartdavidcarson.com

