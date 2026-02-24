Jonathan De Armas From De Armas Law Named "Attorney of the Year" by Orlando Style Magazine

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan R. De Armas has been named one of Orlando Style Magazine's "Attorneys of the Year 2025," recognizing his record of trial success, client-focused advocacy, and growing impact in personal injury and insurance litigation across Central Florida. As founder and managing attorney of De Armas Law , he leads a results-driven practice serving clients in Orlando, Tampa, and throughout Florida from his primary office in the Orlando area.

Award recognition: Orlando Style Magazine selected Jonathan R. De Armas for its prestigious "Orlando's Attorneys of the Year 2025" list, spotlighting lawyers who exemplify professional excellence, integrity, and community leadership. The feature highlights his evolution from public defender to trial-tested civil litigator and his success in recovering substantial compensation for injured Floridians.

De Armas Law emphasized that this recognition reflects a firm-wide commitment to giving clients personal attention and relentless representation against insurance companies and negligent parties. The honor also underscores Mr. De Armas's reputation among peers, several of whom describe him as "tenacious," "a lawyer's lawyer," and "among the hardest working lawyers" they have met.

Background and Experience: Originally from Easton, Pennsylvania, Jonathan De Armas earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Florida State University before obtaining his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law. During law school he developed early courtroom and research experience through roles as a research assistant, a court administrator in Florida's Second Judicial Circuit, and an extern at the Public Defender's Office, as well as work with the Florida Innocence Project.

Mr. De Armas began his legal career in 2013 as an Assistant Public Defender for the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orlando, where he tried numerous cases to verdict and never lost a felony jury trial. He later moved into civil practice, joining one of Florida's largest insurance defense firms and then a plaintiff's practice, gaining a rare dual perspective on how insurers evaluate, defend, and resolve claims.

Founding De Armas Law: In 2019, Jonathan De Armas opened his own firm, De Armas Law, with a clear focus on representing individuals and families harmed in accidents and insurance disputes. Since opening its doors, the firm has recovered millions of dollars for clients in cases involving automobile accidents, first-party property and hurricane claims, and other serious injury matters.

As managing attorney, Mr. De Armas uses his background in both plaintiff and defense work to craft litigation strategies that anticipate insurer tactics and push for maximum recovery. Clients and fellow attorneys consistently praise his attention to detail, willingness to explain each step of the process, and readiness to pursue creative solutions rather than defaulting to lengthy, expensive litigation when a better path exists.

Practice focus and client impact: De Armas Law concentrates on personal injury and insurance-related cases, including automobile and truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, slip and fall incidents, wrongful death, and first-party insurance disputes such as property damage and PIP claims. Mr. De Armas's experience inside an insurance defense firm gives him insight into claim valuation, common coverage defenses, and negotiation dynamics that can significantly influence case outcomes.

Clients frequently describe him as responsive, thorough, and willing to "go to battle" when insurers use delay or denial tactics. Testimonials highlight his ability to resolve long-stalled property and insurance disputes in a matter of months, often securing full restoration costs or favorable settlements after years of frustration.

Community Presence and Locations: From his primary Orlando-area office at De Armas Law, 237 South Westmonte Drive Suite 110, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, Mr. De Armas serves clients across Central Florida and beyond. The firm can be reached at 407-362-7777 for consultations related to serious injuries, automobile accidents, or insurance disputes .

In addition to its Orlando base, De Armas Law maintains a growing presence in the Tampa area and handles cases throughout the state, reflecting the firm's broader commitment to advocating for injured Floridians wherever they need support. Social media channels and community partnerships further extend the firm's outreach, emphasizing education about accident rights, insurance pitfalls, and the importance of timely legal guidance after an injury.

Professional honors and affiliations: Jonathan De Armas has earned multiple recognitions beyond Orlando Style Magazine's 2025 "Attorneys of the Year" honor, including the Elite Lawyer distinction beginning in 2022 for his work as a personal injury attorney. Earlier in his career he received a Distinguished Pro Bono Service Award from Florida State University College of Law, reflecting a longstanding commitment to public service.

He is an active member of The Florida Bar and local bar associations and continues to build his practice around accessibility, clear communication, and hands-on representation. Colleagues regularly endorse him for litigation, insurance, and personal injury work, reinforcing his standing as a trusted resource for both clients and fellow attorneys seeking co-counsel or referrals.

About De Armas Law: De Armas Law is a personal injury and insurance litigation firm serving Orlando, Tampa, and clients throughout Florida. The firm handles car accidents, trucking and motorcycle crashes, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death claims, and a wide range of first-party insurance disputes, including property damage and PIP matters.

Rooted in trial experience and informed by years inside the insurance industry, De Armas Law is structured to give clients direct access to a trusted attorney who understands both sides of the litigation process. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Attorney Jonathan R. De Armas, contact De Armas Law at 407-362-7777 or visit mydearmaslaw.com .

