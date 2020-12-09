Jonathan Dornbos Joins Merchant Automotive as New General Manager / Integrator

ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant Automotive has hired Jonathan Dornbos as its new General Manager and Integrator. Dornbos will oversee all operational, financial, and business development activities within the organization and help drive their next phase of growth.

Dornbos brings with him 10 years of automotive aftermarket experience and in-depth knowledge of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS). His previous role was as the Integrator / COO for Yoder Real Estate in Grand Rapids.

"Jonathan has the structure and drive to keep pushing the company forward. His history of organization and structure will be an asset to the company, and his personality allows him to develop great relationships with those around him and build a stronger and more accountable team," said owner Eric Merchant.

To hire this role, Merchant Automotive partnered with HR Collaborative, an HR firm that also runs on EOS. The partnership allowed Merchant to focus his time on getting to know the candidates and to see if they were the right fit for the company.

For Dornbos, Merchant Automotive's culture was a driving factor in his acceptance of the position.

"Merchant aligns well with my personal purpose, and I'm humbled by the great opportunity. It's clear to me that Eric has a number of key players in the business that have worked with him for many years. Employees don't stick around very long if there isn't intentionality, appreciation, and opportunity from the employer."

About Merchant Automotive

Merchant Automotive is the go-to resource in the Duramax and Allison line of diesel automotive products. Their ongoing mission is to provide expert knowledge and solutions driven by an unwavering dedication to supporting their customers. Learn more at merchant-automotive.com.

About HR Collaborative

HR Collaborative is an HR firm that makes work better by filling in the gaps that small and midsize organizations have today and helping them build sustainable people practices for tomorrow. Learn more at hrcollaborative.net.

Media Contacts:

Merchant Automotive

David Turpen

Marketing

[email protected]

HR Collaborative

Greg Collette

Marketing

616-333-0982

[email protected]

SOURCE Merchant Automotive

Related Links

https://www.merchant-automotive.com

