Jonathan Hernandez Joins State Department Federal Credit Union as Chief Lending Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan Hernandez as its new Chief Lending Officer. Jonathan joins SDFCU from Andrews Federal Credit Union, where he served as Vice President of Lending.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Jonathan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at SDFCU. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to navigating diverse economic landscapes and adapting to changing member needs, along with a proven track record of driving lending growth and innovation.

"I am honored to join SDFCU and excited to contribute to the credit union's continued success," said Jonathan. "I look forward to working with the talented team at SDFCU to leverage technology and a member-centric approach to redefine the lending experience and empower members to achieve their financial dreams."

As Chief Lending Officer, Jonathan will be responsible for overseeing all facets of SDFCU's lending operations, including mortgage lending, consumer lending, and collections. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and implement lending strategies and ensure lending activities support the organization's overall goals and objectives, while maintaining high standards of risk management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the SDFCU team as our new Chief Lending Officer," said Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU. "His extensive experience and dedication to member service make him the perfect fit for this important leadership role. We are confident that Jonathan will play a critical role in advancing our lending strategies and helping our members secure the financing they need to thrive."

About State Department Federal Credit Union: State Department Federal Credit Union is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA with 6 branch locations. Visit SDFCU at www.sdfcu.org.

