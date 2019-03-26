Jonathan Kolber appointed Chairman of Panaxia Pharmaceutical

Dr. Dadi Segal, CEO and founder of Panaxia: "Kolber's joining is another strategic step to Panaxia's growth as a global pharmaceutical company"

LOD, Israel, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaxia Israel Pharmaceutical Industries, which manufactures medical cannabis treatments, announced today Jonathan Kolber's appointment as Chairman of the merged company – Panaxia Israel-Herodium Investments. The appointment will take effect on May 1, 2019, subject to approval by Herodium board of directors and compensation committee, and to completing the merger between Panaxia and Herodium Investments.

Jonathan Kolber is partner and senior consultant in the private equity fund Viola Growth, which specialize in growing companies and constitutes part of the Viola Investment group. Kolber is a private equity veteran with over 30 years of experience in launching international investments, raising capital, achieving exits and actively running public companies. He's served as Chairman, CEO and Director in over 60 public and private companies in Israel and Canada.

Between 1986-1997, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Claridge Israel, which grew from $50 to $700 million through a series of highly successful exits, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, ECI Telecom (acting as chairman), and Optrotec – all of which are listed on NASDAQ.

Between 1998-2006, he served as CEO of Koor Industries, where he steered and led a successful exit to IDB. Furthermore, Jonathan has served on the board of directors of many companies traded on the Israeli Stock Exchange, including: Itamar Medical, Makhteshim, Tadiran, Aeronautics, Knafaim, Gaon Holdings, and more.

Jonathan Kolber said today: "After a thorough examination of the medical cannabis field, I've concluded that Panaxia is the Israeli Pharmaceutical company with the most significant business potential and advantage. I'm proud to join the company's exceptional team led by the founders - Segal family, and hope that my experience in leading companies as well as my global connections will contribute in achieving company goals. I see this as a tremendous personal and professional challenge."

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO and founder, said that "Kolber's joining is a vote of confidence in Panaxia's abilities and business potential, and acts as another strategic step to its development as a global pharmaceutical company. With the completion of Israel's Cannabis Export Reform, Panaxia Israel will become a global company operating in five continents. Jonathan Kolber is adept at structuring complex, cross-border and cross industry business and financial transactions with leading investors and banks and has an extensive global relationship network. There is no doubt in my mind, that his extensive knowledge of markets and international pharmaceutical companies will leverage us to new heights."

About Panaxia Israel

Panaxia Israel (www.panaxia.co.il) is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family, operating for over four decades, and manufacturing over 600 different pharmaceutical products, which it distributes in over 30 countries. Panaxia was founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr. Eran Goldberg and Assi Rotbart, LL.b, and constitutes the Group's cannabis division. In addition, the sister-division of North America manufactures over 60 pharmaceutical products based on medical cannabis, including sublingual tablets, oral tablets, oils, inhalers, and more, intended to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress, cancer, chronic pains, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other medical conditions. Panaxia employs around 90 employees and all clinical experiments are conducted by the company.

