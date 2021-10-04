Jonathan Lerner takes the helm at InterVision as President and CEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , the leading strategic service provider, today announced industry veteran Jonathan Lerner as president and CEO. Lerner brings his decades of global experience to the company to accelerate growth, having most recently served as president at public company TTEC Holdings, Inc.

"In this new role, I am singularly focused on building upon the foundation for success already established at InterVision and delivering customer excellence through accelerated cloud transformation. With the cloud-first reality of today's business environment, InterVision is poised to guide customers and prospects through their cloud journeys, enabling them to reap the benefits of this flexible operating model," said Lerner. "Our people and unified culture will lead the way, and our customers' value creation will be the measure of our success."

The adoption of remote work, shifting market dynamics, innovative technology, and digital transformation are colliding to create a transformative moment in our industry. This opens doors to tremendous opportunities for growth. Lerner's expertise and perspective will fuel InterVision's overall trajectory as the leading strategic service provider, transforming businesses through the evolutionary power of technology.

Jonathan is a visionary in customer-centric outcome selling and he is a focused motivational leader. "His expertise will advance InterVision's efforts to capture this pivotal moment in our history and take full advantage of our growth potential" said Jim Zaloudek, CFO at InterVision. "Right now, Jonathan's starting his rounds of meetings with employees virtually, gathering feedback and bringing them in as co-authors of InterVision's future."

InterVision and its recently acquired partner, SyCom Technologies, will converge with a mission to unlock value by delivering innovative technology solutions through a consultative approach. InterVision's comprehensive suite of services coupled with a low-risk, high reward engagement model will continue to propel the company's growth and attract customers and partners alike.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision's mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology through a consultative approach. As the leading strategic service provider, the company delivers innovation through a broad portfolio of IT managed services, on-premises solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation, and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today's dynamic IT market. InterVision's vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has regional headquarters in Santa Clara, CA and St. Louis, MO, as well as offices and datacenters in the Central and Western U.S. For more information on InterVision's offerings, visit www.intervision.com .

