Jonathan Lutzky Joins 777 Partners as Operating Partner for Media and Entertainment

MIAMI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 777 Partners today announced that Jonathan Lutzky, former VICE Media and Translation Enterprises General Counsel, will join the organization as Operating Partner, helping manage the private investment firm's portfolio of media and entertainment companies.

In this new role, Lutzky will be responsible for 777 Partners' media and entertainment portfolio companies, including developing strategies to optimize the operations, revenue and growth of these businesses. Additionally, Lutzky will assist 777 Partners in identifying new investment opportunities across all of their portfolio verticals. 777 Partners' entertainment and media portfolio currently includes global brands such as Film Finances, one of the leading global film completion bonding companies, and the London Lions professional basketball team.

"I am thrilled to join 777 Partners and support their unique holding company strategy," said Lutzky. "I have worked for various businesses that received investments which fundamentally improved the trajectory of those companies, and I look forward to enabling such success for 777's portfolio."

"We could not be more excited to welcome Jon Lutzky to our growing team of industry experts," said Josh Wander, Founder and Managing Partner of 777 Partners. "Jon's experience at leading and disruptive media companies positions him to be uniquely valuable in helping to scale our portfolio businesses."

Lutzky is a legal executive with extensive experience overseeing and structuring deals within high growth media, entertainment, technology, advertising, music and consumer product businesses. Prior to joining 777 Partners, Lutzky served as General Counsel of Translation Enterprises,where he managed the legal operations of both Translation and UnitedMasters, negotiating partnerships with Disney, TikTok, National Basketball Association, AT&T, Square, Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, Beats By Dre, and State Farm, among others. Lutzky helped manage the deal process and diligence around the company's most recent $50 million Series B financing round, which was led by Apple and included investments from Andreesen Horowitz and Alphabet.

Prior to joining Translation Enterprises, Lutzky served as General Counsel for VICE Media, where he started as the company's first in-house counsel, building and eventually managing a global legal department consisting of over 50 lawyers spanning 10 business lines. He worked on the executive team that raised over $1 billion of investment, yielding a more than $5 billion valuation for the company.

777 Partners is a Miami-based private investment firm that invests across six high-growth attractive verticals; Insurance, Aviation, Consumer and Commercial Finance, Litigation Finance, Media and Entertainment, and Direct Lending. 777 Partners' senior management team is composed of industry veterans with backgrounds in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, financial technology, insurance, actuarial science, asset management, structured-credit, risk analytics, complex commercial litigation and computer science. 777 Partners works directly with its management teams and portfolio companies to build long term value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE 777

Related Links

777part.com

