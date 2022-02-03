Jonathan McKay of The McKay Organization Launches YouTube Series "Estate of Mind"

TORONTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Estate of Mind," a new YouTube video series featuring Jonathan "Jay" McKay, Founder and CEO of The McKay Organization, recently launched Episode 1, titled "Who's Jay?" The series takes viewers into the life of up-and-coming real estate mogul Jay McKay and the realities of being a residential real estate investor.

The McKay Organziation

"Investing in real estate today isn't what it used to be. I created this series to give people insight to my day-to-day life as a real estate investor," says McKay. "Not everyone is cut out to find success in the game of real estate, but making it in this industry is possible as long as you do your research and make informed decisions."

In the series premiere, viewers follow Jay as he sprints between meetings with sister and assistant, Briana, to scouting properties, managing contractors, calculating offers and negotiating high-pressure, fast-moving deals that may or may not lead to major acquisitions. In one key moment, Jay receives an emergency call no investor hopes to get from their contractor – infestation.

"The first episode is a raw experience for viewers who may be interested in entering real estate investment," adds McKay. "I often find most people don't understand the sacrifices investors make to find success. This series is a must-watch, behind-the-scenes approach to investment and the hard work involved in navigating success by best serving tenants, maintaining properties and making it on your own."

New episodes of this series will be released every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST and each episode will be dedicated to following the life of up-and-coming real estate mogul Jay McKay on his rise to climb to the top of the Canadian market real estate ladder. Viewers will gain insight to the real process of flipping multi-family properties from start to finish, house hunting for prospective investments, the managing renovations, selling – all while balancing his personal relationships.

Estate of Mind can be streamed on the Jay McKay YouTube channel.

For more information on The McKay Organization, please visit McKayOrganization.com.

About The McKay Organization

Founded by Jonathan (Jay) McKay in 2020, The McKay Organization is an investment firm located in Ontario Canada, with a focus in real estate. The McKay Organization specializes in commercial and residential multi-family properties in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area; from smaller properties such as duplexes and triplexes to larger mid/high rise apartment buildings. The McKay Organization currently operates eight properties with 22 tenants.

Media Contact:

Tyler Bryant, Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

(813)951-4169

SOURCE The McKay Organziation