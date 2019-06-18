Jonathan Michaels Selected to America's Top 100 "Bet-the-Company" Litigators

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Michaels, founding member of MLG, APLC, has been named to the exclusive list of America's Top 100 "Bet-the-Company" Litigators. Selection to the list is by invitation only and is reserved for the nation's most exceptional trial lawyers in high stakes cases. With its extremely high standards, less than one-half percent of one percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor.

Michaels, who is licensed in multiple jurisdictions throughout the country, began practicing in 1995, and since that time has built a reputation for taking on some of the largest and most powerful companies in the world. With a developed expertise in the automotive industry, Michaels has litigated cases against nearly every major auto manufacturer in the world, including GM, Audi, Maserati, Mitsubishi, Kia, Nissan, Honda, AM General, Isuzu, Toyota, Hyundai, Harley-Davidson, Ford, Chrysler, Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen, Aston Martin, Land Rover, Mercedes and Porsche.

Michaels is also responsible for filing Ponce v. General Motors – a national class action against GM for the fraudulent concealment of a deadly safety defect in its vehicles for 13 years; and Spitzer Motor City v. U.S. – where he represented terminated Chrysler dealers against the United States for the unlawful "taking" of their franchises in 2009, a violation of the 5th Amendment.

"The team and I have worked extremely hard to bring justice to those who have been disregarded by companies who think they can operate above the law," said Michaels. "It is a humbling honor to have been named to the list." In being invited to the list, Michaels joins the ranks of some of the nation's most esteemed attorneys, including those who have served as presidents of the American Bar Association, State Bar Associations and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

Located in Orange County, California, MLG's team of trial lawyers represent the legal interests of those in the automotive industry. The firm focuses on litigation against car manufacturers, with particular interest in dealership representation, and automotive recalls and defects.

