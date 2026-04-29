Jonathan Miller partners with The Real Deal

Author of industry's most respected market report to publish data, columns under TRD banner

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The author of the most authoritative report on the residential real estate market is joining forces with the industry's largest and most followed publication.

Appraiser and market analyst Jonathan Miller has announced he will work with The Real Deal to distribute his long-running NYC market report.

Jonathan Miller

Miller's quarterly report for New York City, which he published through Douglas Elliman for more than three decades, will now be ""The Real Deal report, prepared by Jonathan Miller."

The report will be available to media outlets by embargo, as it has been in the past. (The embargo will be one hour after The Real Deal publishes the data.)

Miller will also provide regular commentary on the local, national and global forces shaping the real estate market for The Real Deal. In addition to videos and events, Miller's closely followed Housing Notes columns will run on The Real Deal's website several times a week. Readers will also be able to sign up to receive Miller's Housing Notes newsletter directly via email.

In addition, Miller's new venture, StreetMatrix, which provides an even greater degree of hyper local data, will provide statistics to TRD Data subscribers. Currently covering California and other select markets, the data will later be available nationwide.

"Jonathan has long provided the go-to market report for residential real estate, and we are more than excited to work more closely with him," said Stuart Elliott, editor-in-chief of The Real Deal. "He is one of the most trusted and authoritative voices in the industry. Having his data and columns regularly on our site will offer readers an incredibly valuable perspective on the market."

"I've have interacted with The Real Deal since they began and am looking forward to expanding my content on their platform to a wider audience that is as earnest about understanding the moving parts of the housing market as I am," said Jonathan Miller, Director of Markets for StreetMatrix and Co-Founder of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers.

About Jonathan Miller

Jonathan Miller is President and CEO of Miller Samuel, the real estate appraisal and consulting firm he co-founded in 1986. Miller is the author of a series of market reports considered the "report of record" that are relied on by the media, financial institutions, and government agencies, including the Federal Reserve, Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the NYC Office of Management and Budget and others. Miller is also Director of Markets for StreetMatrix, a neighborhood-level housing index used by the financial services sector to track local, regional and national home prices. Additionally, Miller is an Adjunct Associate Professor of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University teaching market analysis. He has been quoted extensively on the market, including in the New York Times, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, AP, CNBC and CNN. His firm has been cited on the front page of the New York Times more than 20 times during the course of his career. He has been recognized as the "most respected man in New York City real estate" by Fortune Magazine and "the most honest man In real estate" by Business Insider.

About The Real Deal

The Real Deal is the leading real estate news outlet, read by millions of professionals and investors daily. Widely recognized as the must-read news outlet for breaking news and market analysis of key markets across the U.S., Quantcast ranks The Real Deal as the #1 website with the wealthiest audience among business publications. The Real Deal offers a wide range of coverage, including breaking news, market intelligence, custom research, proprietary rankings, deal analysis, profiles, trends and more. The Real Deal's newsroom has received more than 125 awards for editorial excellence, including general excellence awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, the Newswomen's Club of New York, the New York Press Club, the Society for Professional Journalism and a record number of awards for a single publication from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

CONTACT: Hannah Kramer, [email protected]

SOURCE The Real Deal