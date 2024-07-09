JONATHAN OWENS MEETS A NEW PARTNER ONLINE

Looking for something better, he finds another relationship that's destined to last.

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an online search, professional football player, Jonathan Owens, hooked up with his next big catch – GoodSport Nutrition, the brand behind GoodSport® - the fast-growing natural sports drink that provides elite-level hydration.

Jonathan's relationship with GoodSport began during training camp in 2023. The sports drinks he'd been using didn't keep him hydrated and contained artificial ingredients he didn't want so he did some research to find a better option.

He was attracted to GoodSport because of its proven hydration efficacy and natural ingredients. When he gave it a try, he immediately felt the difference and saw improvement in his performance. Jonathan has a sickle cell trait that puts him at an oxygen deficit making hydration critically important to him. As he continued to use GoodSport, his loyalty grew until finally, he DM'd the brand and expressed his desire to partner up.

Jonathan's path to becoming a professional football player was littered with obstacles. He was raised modestly by a disabled single mother, graduated from a D2 school but his relentless drive eventually earned him an opportunity to play pro. When he was cut due to an ACL tear, he doubled down on his rigorous training which has led to seven years in the NFL. He has always given back to his community through his youth camp and other programs. This year, he signed a two-year deal with Chicago and bought his mother a house for Mother's Day. Throughout his career, Jonathan has always put his team first and made it his mission to consistently give back to the communities he represents.

GoodSport, a Chicago-based brand, is excited to announce the relationship is now "official" as Jonathan joins the company as a partner. "Jonathan is an extraordinary human being with a genuine passion for our products. His tenacity, resilience and dedication to his team and community embodies our ethos of 'Good', says Michelle McBride, GoodSport Founder & CEO. "We are proud to have him on the team. The fact that he now plays for Chicago is icing on the cake."

"Last year was an incredible journey for me. I got married, had a great season, and had the privilege to connect with GoodSport," said Owens. Their products are backed by science and have helped elevate my performance to new heights. Because of our shared values, the brand has supported my youth camp and other important initiatives. I feel like I've gained a new family. I look forward to the upcoming season and contributing to the continued growth of the company."

GoodSport has quickly established itself as the preferred sports drink for high-performing athletes including professional teams and teams competing in Paris this summer. Building upon previous peer-reviewed research, a groundbreaking study conducted by the Hydration Science Lab at Arizona State University, was revealed recently at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Conference and demonstrated that GoodSport hydrates better and longer than other leading sports drinks because of its unique electrolyte profile.

