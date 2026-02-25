Jonathan R. Brockman Earns 2026 Super Lawyers, Martindale AV Preeminent, and Avvo Choice Awards

As Georgia Ranks Among the Nation's Deadliest States for Traffic Fatalities, Brockman's Continued Recognition Signals a Steadfast Commitment to Injured Victims

CUMMING, Ga., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan R. Brockman, P.C., a leading firm in Cumming, Georgia, announces that its founder, Jonathan R. Brockman, has once again received multiple prestigious recognitions for 2026, including selection to Super Lawyers, the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent® rating, and the Avvo Client's Choice Award. To learn more about Jonathan R. Brockman's approach to personal injury law and his commitment to client advocacy, please visit https://brockmaninjurylawyer.com/.

Acknowledged Excellence in Georgia Personal Injury Law

"I began my legal career in 1990 as a prosecutor in Cobb County," said Jonathan Brockman the founder of the Georgia based law firm. "The last 22 years have been devoted exclusively to personal injury practice."

Jonathan R. Brockman's consistent selection to Super Lawyers from 2019 through 2026 highlights his sustained professional achievement when it comes to Georgia personal injuries as the state remains plagued by car accidents. This patented, multiphase selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, identifying the top 5% of attorneys annually. Candidates are evaluated across 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional accomplishment, ensuring a credible and comprehensive listing for those seeking legal counsel. This award reflects a commitment to Georgia residents when it comes to upholding the highest standards in the legal profession.

Additional Peer and Client Endorsements

Further solidifying his reputation, Jonathan R. Brockman has also attained the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent® rating for 2026 . This is the highest peer rating standard, signifying that a substantial number of his legal peers rank him at the highest level of professional excellence for his legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards. Additionally, he was awarded with the Avvo Client's Choice Award for 2026, granted to attorneys with a significant number of 4+ star client reviews, further showing his dedication to client satisfaction and effective representation in Georgia.

Georgia's roads remain among the most dangerous in the nation, ranking 4th in traffic fatalities and leaving thousands of families each year facing serious injuries, mounting medical bills, and the daunting task of taking on large insurance companies alone. The attorney's at Jonathan R. Brockman, P.C. exists to level that playing field, combining over three decades of trial experience with a client-first approach that has earned the trust of both peers and the injured Georgians he serves.

Jonathan R. Brockman, P.C. is a Georgia personal injury law firm representing accident victims in Atlanta and throughout the state. The firm's experienced Georgia personal injury attorneys and car accident lawyers handle cases involving car and truck accidents, premises liability and slip and fall injuries, and other negligence-based claims. Dedicated to helping clients recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering, the firm serves communities including Atlanta, Alpharetta, Carrollton, Cumming, and Fayetteville. Attorneys are available 24/7 and can be reached at 770-670-5798 to protect the rights of injured Georgians.

SOURCE Jonathan R. Brockman, P.C.