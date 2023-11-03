Jonathan Robinson Announces the Release of His New Book 'Ecstasy as Medicine: How MDMA Therapy Can Help You Overcome Trauma, Anxiety, and Depression... and Feel More Love'

News provided by

Jonathan Robinson

03 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychotherapist and frequent Oprah guest, Jonathan Robinson, announces the release of his new book Ecstasy as Medicine: How MDMA Therapy Can Help You Overcome Trauma, Anxiety, and Depression... and Feel More Love.

MDMA, often called Ecstasy or Molly, is an amazing medicine for treating everything from PTSD to anxiety and depression. This therapy has been proven to help thousands of people successfully heal from trauma, restore love in their relationships, and overcome their psychological challenges.

Continue Reading
Ecstasy as Medicine
Ecstasy as Medicine
Jonathan Robinson
Jonathan Robinson

In 2017, the FDA gave MDMA therapy "Breakthrough Therapy Designation," a rare honor given to very few new medicines. Within the next year, in 2024, it is expected that the FDA will make ecstasy, a formerly illegal drug, into a substance that can be medically prescribed. It is currently already legal in Australia.

In Jonathan Robinson's new book Ecstasy as Medicine, you'll learn:

The latest ways people use this therapy, and how it can benefit you

  • How to work with a professional guide at a reasonable cost—even over Zoom
  • How to avoid problems with this medicine, such as drug impurities or unpleasant side effects
  • Ways to use this medicine to enhance your relationship or connection to your higher power
  • How to guide yourself or others for maximum benefit when on this medicine
  • How to integrate the insights from an MDMA journey into your daily life

This cutting-edge medicine is transforming people's lives in as little as a single day. Read this book to learn exactly how it can positively impact you and the people you care about.

"This is an authoritative, comprehensive, and highly practical guide to optimizing the potential therapeutic benefit of MDMA." –Michael Horwitz, MD Former Director of Addiction Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

"Jonathan shares the most powerful tools and understandings he's gathered from over 40 years of MDMA therapy with thousands of clients. If you want a complete and detailed understanding of how MDMA therapy can change your life, you'll want to read this." –Ted Strauss, Co-author iConscious - Accelerating Human Potential

Ecstasy as Medicine is available for sale on Amazon. To learn more, visit https://ecstasyasmedicine.com

For media inquiries, contact Kelsey at Book Publicity Services at [email protected] or (805) 907-9027.

SOURCE Jonathan Robinson

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.