Jonathan Shopay Named President and CEO of Anterra Management

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterra, a Texas-based multifamily property management and investment platform with more than three decades of operating history, announced a leadership transition that took place in January as the firm positions itself for its next phase of growth.

Jonathan Shopay has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds Bill Daves, who will continue to serve as Chairman, providing continuity and strategic oversight.

Anterra manages approximately 11,000 apartment units across Texas and is recognized for its operational discipline, market expertise, and long-standing client relationships.

Shopay brings nearly 20 years of experience across asset management, operations, and portfolio execution. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Harbert Management Corporation and worked at Transwestern Investment Group, where he oversaw institutional portfolios across multiple asset classes nationwide.

Under Shopay's leadership, Anterra will build on its strong foundation, with a continued focus on disciplined operations, people, and long-standing client relationships across Texas. The firm plans to further enhance its operating platform through investments in technology, centralized processes, and data-driven decision-making to support property performance, resident experience, and transparency for owners and partners.

Anterra will maintain its relationship-driven culture and hands-on approach while continuing to evolve its platform to meet the needs of both institutional and entrepreneurial owners.

"Anterra has an exceptional team, a strong culture, and a reputation built on execution," said Shopay. "My focus is on supporting our people, strengthening operations, and positioning the firm for long-term success while staying true to what has made Anterra a trusted partner for owners across Texas."

Additional information about Anterra's leadership and services can be found at www.anterra.com.

