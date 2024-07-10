JONATHAN SPARACIO NAMED NEW DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AT TOWNSHIP CAPITAL

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Sparacio, previously of Blackstone, KKR and EOS Investors, was just named the Director of Finance at Township Capital , the innovative real estate firm that bridges the gap between investors and commercial real estate, offering clients and investors high-quality opportunities across various market conditions.

Township Capital democratizes access to high-quality real estate investment opportunities by partnering with top-tier developers and the world's largest investment funds. Matthew Gorelik, the visionary Founder, Chairman, and CEO, excels at identifying hidden gems, taking bold steps, and consistently innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Leading a dynamic team, he inspires others to turn challenges into opportunities. His efforts to build lasting client relationships and transform communities, particularly in the Palm Beach area, are immensely rewarding for him.

"I am so thrilled to be joining Matthew and the team at Township Capital on their continued journey of providing the best possible returns for their clients, and looking forward to all that's to come in this next venture," says Jonathan Sparacio, Director of Finance at Township Capital.

Jonathan, a graduate of the University of Delaware, moved from his native New Jersey to Palm Beach, FL for the opportunity and is thrilled to hit the ground running. At KKR, where he was Vice President for 2 years, he managed fund operations for all closed end real estate funds, oversaw management, and liased with both internal and external counsel on fund LPAs and deal structures.

"Jonathan is a dynamic individual with an incredible background, poised to help lead our team in this new role at our firm," says Matthew Gorelik, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Township Capital.

Matthew looks forward to continuing his commitment to supporting investors through transparency and proven strategies. He aims to revolutionize real estate investment for decades to come with new projects such as the largest development in Hialeah history, with Baron Property Group and MG Developer.

For more on Township Capital, visit: townshipinc.com . Follow along on Instagram: @townshipcapital .

SOURCE Township Capital