Jonathan Sprouts Acquires The Sproutman

Multi-Generational and Woman-Owned Farmer Moves to the Top Leaf Grower of One of the Planet's Healthiest Foods

EAST FREETOWN, Mass., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1976 by Bob and Barbara Sanderson, who have been credited as pioneers of the U.S. commercial sprouting industry and now headed by niece, Elizabeth Reilley, Jonathan Sprouts, Inc announced the acquisition of Pennsylvania-based The Sproutman today. All produce grown and distributed by The Sproutman will be rebranded as Jonathan Spouts and the procurement now makes Jonathan Sprouts available from the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest throughout the Northeast U.S. As of December 1, 2023 Jonathan Sprouts will provide The Sproutman's accounts with the same high-quality produce and service they have come to rely on.

Jonathan Sprouts

Elizabeth Reilley and cousin Rich Wolfe took the reins of the multi-generational organic sprout farming operation in August 2021. Despite the unexpected passing of Wolfe, 55 (February 2022), Reilley has carried on to grow the company. Jonathan Sprout's farming headquarters will remain in Rochester and East Freetown, Massachusetts.

"The organic green sprout sector has always been relatively small," commented Elizabeth Reilley, CEO of Jonathan Sprouts and Convention Committee member of the International Sprout Growers Association (an organization dedicated to strengthening the U.S. and global sprout markets), "but the added struggles brought on by the pandemic culled it down further. When The Sproutman's founder, Murray Tizer, informed me of his plans to retire after three decades of supplying sprouts to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, we both felt it was essential to keep one of the earth's most nutritional foods available to all retailers without interruption. We are grateful to Mr. Tizer for his contributions to the American sprouting industry and wish him a well-deserved and happy retirement."

Jonathan Sprouts CEO, Elizabeth Reilley began work in the family business in the 1980's, while still in high school. Before returning to Jonathan Sprouts in 2007, she developed her own career in Sales and Marketing where she served as the National Sales Manager for Guess Jeans and Danskin and provided PR for The Estee Lauder Companies.

About: Jonathan Sprouts, Inc., founded in 1976 by pioneers of the commercial sprout growing industry, has become one of the most venerable and now the largest grower of green sprouts in the U.S. The USDA Organic, Army, Kosher and GSFI / SQF-certified produce can be found in most major grocers and food service distributors throughout the Northeast, including Whole Foods, Stop and Shop, Giant, Market Basket, Hanaford Brothers, Price Chopper, Shop Right, Four Seasons Produce, Albert's Organics, Sysco, Fresh Point, and Baldor.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Reilley

617-406-9563

369390@email4pr.com

SOURCE Jonathan Sprouts